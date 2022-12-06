Sophia Police invite to shop with a cop
RALEIGH COUNTY (WVNS) – The Sophia Police Department wants to make sure kids in their community have something special to unwrap this holiday season.
They are set to host their annual Shop With a Cop event on Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Walmart in Beckley.
Sophia’s Shop with a Cop celebration grew to become one of the biggest in the entire state, and this year they hope to sponsor 100 local children.
“It’s amazing. At the end when you come back they’re all smiles, and happy and hugging you. It’s a good time,” said Lt. Greg Stowers.
"It's amazing. At the end when you come back they're all smiles, and happy and hugging you. It's a good time," said Lt. Greg Stowers.

Stowers also told 59News this year they increased their budget from $100 per child up to $125 per child, to combat inflation.
