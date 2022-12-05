Read full article on original website
Sat 12-10-22 Eve Update Heavy Snow SC
Alaska's News Source meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the latest on the next storm to hit Southcentral Alaska, which is expected to impact Anchorage and surrounding areas on Sunday through Monday. Colony Christmas kicks off this weekend in Palmer. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:27 PM AKST. The main event takes...
Snow and Road condition throughout Anchorage
Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas - clipped version. When asked if there was anything to stop Carla Sigler from resuming the role of county treasurer, Vanlandingham responded: "Mrs. Sigler was elected by the voters of Bosque County. As far as I know, the only thing that would prevent her from taking office would be an inability to be bonded.
LIVE BLOG: Winter storm brings widespread heavy snowfall & difficult travel conditions for Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral Alaska is preparing for another moisture-packed winter storm, which comes a few days behind record snowfall for Anchorage that fell earlier this past week. City roads crews are still working around the clock to completely clear secondary roads and neighborhood streets ahead of this next storm.
Some businesses wait for plows in downtown Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s winter storm is taking its toll on lots of people and local businesses. In downtown Anchorage, many stores closed early Wednesday because both staff and customers couldn’t navigate the unplowed roads. “We had to close early. We didn’t even know if any...
Anchorage School District sees 3rd snow day in a row
The main event takes place Saturday evening at 5 p.m. with the Parade of Lights followed by a fireworks display in downtown Palmer. Director of Elections Gail Fenumiai has announced she is stepping down from her position at the division. As she moves into retirement — after making the decision to do that back in September — she joined Alaska's News Source on Friday to tell us about the transition and what's ahead.
Anchorage schools, road crews brace for more snow after week of frustration
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Friday, the Anchorage School District declared their fourth weather closure day of the school year, as record-breaking snowfall on Tuesday resulted in three consecutive snow days for students. “For us, it’s a pretty unusual snow event,” said MJ Thim, with the Anchorage School District....
Five Alaska schools to play 9-man football in 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five high school football programs have elected to separate from their conferences and compete against each other in nine-man football, the Alaska School Activities Association confirmed. Nikiski, Seward, Valdez, Monroe Catholic and Eielson are the five former Division III programs that will now go independent and...
Anchorage under winter storm watch starting Sunday afternoon
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Anchorage, and much of Southcentral Alaska, starting Sunday. The Anchorage-area winter storm watch is in effect Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. The weather service is calling for 10 to 16 inches of snow, with the most snow on the Hillside. The forecast says light snow is expected to begin Sunday afternoon across much of the Anchorage Bowl, with the heaviest snow falling late Sunday night and through Monday morning.
Enjoy a sunny, but cold, Saturday ahead of a very snowy Sunday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure will allow for one more day of sunshine and quiet weather to start the weekend. It’ll be a cold start, however, as a clear sky, light winds, and fresh snow on the ground allow for nearly ideal “radiational cooling” to take place overnight into the hours just before sunrise late Saturday morning. That’s when all of the heat (18 degrees of it officially at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Friday) radiates back into the atmosphere, causing temperatures to plummet into subzero territory.
Your Weekend Plans: December 8 - 14, 2022
Or read below if you just want to know the time & place. Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – ACT Presents: Annie 7p-10p Alaska Center for the Performing Arts – Blue Man Group 7:30p-8:40p. Anchorage Museum – Pass The Mic Night: Queer Storytellers of Color 6:30p–10p...
Winter Storm Watch Issued For South Central Beginning Sunday
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect Sunday morning, December 11th, through Monday evening, December 12th, for much of Southcentral Alaska. According to the the National Weather Service, significant snowfall is possible beginning Sunday morning and continuing through Monday evening. Total snowfall accumulations...
Road conditions remain messy in Anchorage as plowing crews tackle leftovers of snowfall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Buckets upon buckets of snow fell upon Anchorage, starting Tuesday afternoon, and it left the city covered in a blanket of 12 to 14 inches of new snowfall, as well as messy conditions on the roads for drivers. “There are areas where there are deep snow...
Coast Guard conducts first Arctic summit
Coast Guard personnel pose for a photo in Anchorage, Alaska, Dec. 6, 2022. Seventy representatives from across the Coast Guard convened to develop recommendations. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard Arctic Summit is part of a multi-phased approach that allows the nation to advance...
Anchorage schools closed for 3rd straight day due to roads
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced Friday morning that classes have been canceled for a third straight day, following a major snowfall that blanketed parts of Anchorage in over a foot of snow. In a message to parents, the district said after-school activities will resume Friday on...
Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a foot of snow fell in areas around the region overnight. The Anchorage School District canceled all classes for the day, and a spokesperson for the district said all after-school activities have also been canceled. The district also said rental facilities are closed for use Wednesday.
Funny River Road to be repaved this summer
All of Funny River Road is going to get paved next year, from its start in Soldotna to the very end. The purpose of the project is to improve the 17-mile road, which Steven Rzepka from the Alaska Department of Transportation said is reaching the end of its drivable life.
New air traffic control tower to be tallest building in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new project is ramping up that will put a new name at the top of the list of tallest buildings in the state. A new traffic control tower is scheduled to be built at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, replacing the old one that has been in operation since it was constructed in 1977.
Residents digging out after heavy snowfall hits Southcentral Alaska
Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall. Updated: 7 hours ago. Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a...
PND Engineers Names New Principals in Anchorage and Juneau
Alexandra West Jefferies joined PND in 2011 as a civil engineer after working for the firm as an intern. Jefferies earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UAA, where she became the first UAA student to earn a US patent for her hydrokinetic fish grinding system. Raised on the Kenai Peninsula, Jefferies has excelled at PND as one of the company’s preeminent hydraulic and hydrologic specialists.
Anchorage schools to be closed on Thursday due to snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced Wednesday evening that schools and support facilities will again be closed on Thursday, Dec. 8. “Due to the record snow fall in the last 24 hours, road conditions are not expected to be safe for travel tomorrow morning,” a message to family and staff read. “As a result, all ASD schools and support facilities will be closed Thursday, December 8th. Only emergency staff should report for duty, including all facilities and maintenance staff.”
