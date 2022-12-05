ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure will allow for one more day of sunshine and quiet weather to start the weekend. It’ll be a cold start, however, as a clear sky, light winds, and fresh snow on the ground allow for nearly ideal “radiational cooling” to take place overnight into the hours just before sunrise late Saturday morning. That’s when all of the heat (18 degrees of it officially at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Friday) radiates back into the atmosphere, causing temperatures to plummet into subzero territory.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO