Maureen Curtin
2d ago
what an idiotic lawsuit. The only one who should be sued is the state of the driver of the vehicle that crashed. people were a stolen car and committing a crime. last I heard shooting at people is crime. they were a threat to others. their own choices and actions right about their deaths. Wonder if the lawyers would feel differently if these individuals have been shooting at them
2 Gary police officers injured when driver running from officer crashes into them
GARY, Ind. — Two Gary, Indiana police officers were injured Wednesday after their car was hit by a driver fleeing from another police officer, according to police. Around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to a fight at a home with someone leaving and firing shots, according to Gary police. An officer found the driver and […]
Chicago police: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shot with own gun on South Side
A woman was shot and killed with her own gun in a South Side home Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots, kills man during argument at gas station on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument outside a gas station in Ashburn Wednesday night. Police say the woman who shot him is a concealed carry holder. The man, 38, and the woman, 44, were in the 8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 8:05 p.m. when the fight began.
Naperville man found shot to death inside car in Bolingbrook parking lot
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A 38-year-old man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning inside a car in a parking lot in Bolingbrook, according to police. Bolingbrook Police Department officers found Eric Stubblefield shot multiple times around 10:40 a.m. in the 600 block of West Boughton Road, according to a news release from police. The Will […]
Two Illinois Men Busted For DUI Goes All ‘Kung-Fu’ ON Police Station
Two Illinois men that were arrested at 4:56am and 1:32 a.m and aken to the Clarendon Hills Police Department. They apparently went all "Kung-Fu" on the inside AND outside of the cop shop! PATCH. Jonathan Madison and Arsenyl Hall were both arrested for DUI in separate situations and taken to...
Police pursuit ends in Zion with officers arresting convicted felon who had loaded gun
A Zion man was arrested after prosecutors say he fled from police at a high rate of speed and led them on a chase that came to an end when officers deployed spike strips. Luis F. Vasquez, 23, of Zion, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated fleeing to […]
cwbchicago.com
Man, 2 juveniles charged with trying to rob concealed carry holder who opened fire on them
Chicago — New details emerged Wednesday about an attempted robbery that ended with a concealed carry holder shooting three assailants in Chicago on Monday. The information came as prosecutors detailed allegations against an 18-year-old man accused of participating in the robbery with three juveniles. Officials said a 56-year-old man...
napervillelocal.com
Dog Owner Flashed Gun At Whalon Lake Dog Park: Police
NAPERVILLE, IL — A Bolingbrook man faces multiple felony charges after police say he showed another dog owner a gun in his waistband during an altercation at Whalon Lake in Naperville Friday. Kevin Cruz, 37, of the 500 block of Barclay Drive, was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct...
WSPY NEWS
Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident
A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
CTA crime: Man wanted for firing gun during argument on Red Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago Mass Transit detectives are searching for the offender responsible for firing a gun white riding a CTA Red Line train Monday night. At about 6:02 p.m., the offender was on a train car at 15 W. 69th St. when he got into a verbal altercation with two people.
Irving Park shooting: Off-duty CPD cop shoots at would-be catalytic converter thief, officials say
There was a heavy police presence in the Northwest Side neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
9 people arrested, 8 guns seized after SWAT conducts search warrant at Waukegan residence
Nine people were detained and eight guns were seized, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition, during a search warrant in Waukegan as part of an investigation, police announced. The Zion Police Department said their Street Crime Unit (SCU) began on November 16 devoting “countless hours conducting follow-ups, compiling data and sifting through evidence” into […]
Tar spill on I-65 near Gary causes backups for morning commuters: Indiana State Police
A ramp in northwest Indiana may be blocked for hours.
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 12 years for firing a machine gun at Chicago police officers — 19 days after getting probation in a gun case
Just 19 days after Kamari Pleasant received probation for a felony gun case in November 2020, he was accused of firing a machine gun at Chicago police officers who chased him on the city’s South Side. Pleasant, 24, has now cut a deal with prosecutors. They dropped 27 counts...
CBS News
Wheeling man arrested in Mexico in connection to 2020 murder in Mundelein: Police
MUNDELEIN, Ill. (CBS) – A Wheeling man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Mundelein back in 2020, police announced Wednesday. FBI agents along with other law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Alessis Botello Tuesday during a targeted police operation as his residence in Mexico – ending a two-and-a-half-year manhunt.
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
Missing 83-year-old Berwyn man found dead in car dealership parking lot: Police
The search for an 83-year-old Berwyn man, Jose Arevalo, ended yesterday with the discovery of the man’s body. His body was found five days later behind a car dealership at Harlem and Cermak in North Riverside, about 15 blocks away from his home.
2 South Holland brothers accused of stealing more than $1M from armored car, ATM in Lansing robbery
Two brothers face federal charges after prosecutors said they stole more than $1 million from an armored truck and an ATM in Lansing on Halloween.
2 FedEx employees arrested after allegedly opening packages, stealing electronics in Grayslake
Two workers at a FedEx warehouse in Grayslake were arrested after they allegedly opened packages and stole electronics from them, prosecutors said. Lamont L. Pressley, 20, of Waukegan, and Bieyonsai S. Cichocki-Pitts, 21, of North Chicago, were both charged with one count of theft between $500 and $10,000, a Class 3 felony. Lake County Assistant […]
WSPY NEWS
Adult and children hurt in Fox Township Crash
An adult and some children were hurt in a crash at the intersection of Walker Road and Route 71, south of Millbrook, Tuesday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about quarter after nine. The 22-year-old driver of the vehicle, who is from Newark, was taken to...
