Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
Gephardt Daily
Writer Jeb Stuart settles debate: ‘Die Hard’ is a Christmas movie
Dec. 10 (UPI) — Screenwriter Jeb Stuart has confirmed his 1988 action classic, “Die Hard,” is a Christmas movie, hopefully settling a debate that has divided viewers for decades. “‘Die Hard’ is definitely a Christmas movie,” Stuart told UPI with a laugh in a Zoom interview Thursday....
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
Patti LaBelle Rushed Offstage at Milwaukee Concert as Crowd Evacuates Due to Bomb Threat
Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off the stage of her Milwaukee concert on Saturday evening, as authorities halted the event to respond to a bomb threat at the venue. “Tonight’s show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” reads a statement shared by Pabst Theater Group, the organizer behind the concert. “We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit.” Pabst Theater Group also shared that they are working with LaBelle to “reschedule the show.” The Milwaukee Police Department was...
Gephardt Daily
‘SNL:’ Steve Martin, Martin Short send up ‘Father of the Bride,’ ‘Christmas Carol’
Dec. 11 (UPI) — Steve Martin and Martin Short sent up their “Father of the Bride” film franchise while guest hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. “‘Father of the Bride Part 8.’ That’s right: three decades and seven divorces later, Annie’s back and ready to give marriage an eighth shot,” a voice introduced the 4-minute sketch.
25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Floated Up To The Ceiling And Perished Like Weird Old Uncle Albert In "Mary Poppins"
"men will be bedridden with a common cold & accuse players in the world cup of faking their injuries" —@_chase_____
