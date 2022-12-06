Kelly Olynyk becomes fourth Zag to get jersey retired

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kelly Olynyk is now the fourth Gonzaga Bulldog to have his jersey retired.

Olynyk helped earn the Bulldogs their first #1 ranking in the AP Poll and NCAA Tournament in his 2013 All-American season.

The Toronto native now joins Adam Morrison, Frank Burgess and Hall of Famer John Stockton in the McCarthey Athletic Center’s rafters.

In the 2012-13 season, Olynyk averaged 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

Olynyk has played 11 seasons in the NBA thus far, now averaging 13 points, five rebounds and two assists with the Utah Jazz.

