Kansas State

Kirstie Alley Survived by Kids Lillie Price and William True Stevenson: Get to Know Them

By Closer Staff
 5 days ago

Kirstie Alley is survived by her two adopted children, Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, shares Lillie and William with her second ex-husband Parker Stevenson.

Lillie and William, who goes by his middle name, shared a heartfelt statement on their mom’s Instagram account. “To all our friends, far and wide around the world … We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” the pair began, referring to the Cheers star’s grandchild, Waylon Tripp Parker.

“We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” they continued. “We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Kirstie Alley and Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Adopted 2 Children During Their Marriage

The Wichita, Kansas, native and the Hardy Boys actor adopted son William in October 1992 and daughter Lillie in 1995. Kirstie and Parker, who later got divorced in 1997, share no biological children, though Kirstie did suffer a miscarriage during their marriage.

Prior to Parker, Kirstie was married to Bob Alley from 1970 to 1977. The exes never had children.

Kirstie Alley had 1 grandchild:

“When your son has a son … bliss … yes this is my secret happy news as promised … Welcome Waylon Tripp Parker,” Kirstie announced via Twitter in June 2016. In addition to the tweet, the It Takes Two actress shared a black-and-white photo of William and Waylon cuddling.

Kirstie quickly followed up her tweet with another photo, being the ever-doting grandmother, “Just GOTTA send one more … proud Gammy,” she gushed at the time.

Despite her larger-than-life career, Kirstie always put motherhood first. “My best quality is that I’m a good mother,” she told People in a 2006 interview.

