Fire Burns CSX Train To Crisp Near Fallston Airport

BALTIMORE -- Two fatal crashes have closed the northbound lanes of I-95 for hours Wednesday morning in Harford County.The first crash happened at 6:44 a.m. on I-95 north past exit 80. Maryland State Police confirmed the crash was fatal. The crash involved five vehicles, according to the state's CHART map. WJZ's Kristy Breslin said the crash involved a tractor-trailer. A few miles south, one person was killed in a crash on I-95 north near exit 77, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. The crash was reported around 8:25 a.m., and involved two vehicles, according to the CHART map. As of 6:50 a.m. three lanes and both shoulders are closed at I-95 north past exit 80. A second, fatal crash a few miles south has closed all lanes on I-95 north near exit 77. Traffic cameras show major delays on the highway. Traffic has been detoured around the crash scene as Maryland State Police investigate. Thick morning fog means visibility is reduced to near zero in some places, so drivers are advised to take extra time as they head to work and get their kids off to school. WJZ's First Alert weather team has declared today an Alert Day.

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO