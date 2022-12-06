ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallston, MD

Fire Burns CSX Train To Crisp Near Fallston Airport

By Cecilia Levine
 5 days ago
A fire charred the inside of a CSX locomotive near Fallston Airport on Monday, Dec. 5, firefighters said. Photo Credit: jmvfc8 Twitter

A fire charred the inside of a CSX locomotive near Fallston Airport on Monday, Dec. 5, firefighters said.

Footage posted by responders shows the seats and equipment of the train charred following the blaze between routes 152 and 24 around 6:45 p.m.

Amtrak and MARC commuter lines were not impacted.

