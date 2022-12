Kuna, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Work crews for the City of Weiser were out at 2:30 a.m. this morning, plowing streets and roads after the area received about six inches of snow overnight. As of 11 a.m. heavy equipment operators were still removing hundreds of loads of snow in order to keep traffic flowing. Crews will be at it again tonight and tomorrow, with another storm expected to come through tonight. There is a 90 percent chance of more snow through Saturday, with an 80 percent chance of snow Saturday night, going into Sunday, with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the mid to upper 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

WEISER, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO