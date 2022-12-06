Read full article on original website
Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
Kanye West Approves of Hitler, Nazis During Alex Jones Interview
Kanye West approved of Hitler and Nazis during his bizarre interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. On Thursday (Dec. 1), a masked Kanye West appeared on Alex Jones' television show Infowars and delivered more of his anti-Semitic rhetoric on the program, including his admiration for Adolph Hitler. "I see good...
Kim Kardashian Lists Two Luxury Los Angeles Homes: See Inside!
Kim Kardashian has put not one, but two of her luxury Los Angeles properties on the market. The Hulu reality star previously put her Calabasas condo on the market for $3.5 million in 2019 before removing the listing. Now, the listing has returned for the same asking price. Kardashian purchased...
Kanye West Releases New Song ‘Someday We’ll All Be Free’ on Alex Jones’ Infowars
Kanye West has released a new song exclusively on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars website titled "Someday We'll All Be Free." It's been months since Ye released new music. In the midst of controversy that is leading to his public downfall, the controversial rapper-producer has dropped his latest track. On Wednesday night (Dec. 7), Alex Jones' InfoWars site debuted the new Ye track. The song samples the 1973 Donnie Hathaway song of the same name.
Texas You Lead the Way in Great Baby Names in the 1970’s
When my daughter was born back in the 90s, I knew before I even got pregnant that her name was going to be Faith. I didn't look on the internet to find her name. That wasn't our first stop like it is now. Back then it was more about searching through books, talking to friends, or getting a name from a popular television show.
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
