After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
Be Santa’s Helper for the Homeless of Los Angeles: 2 Volunteering Opportunities This ChristmasMona LazarLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Pasadena paramedic subscription service brings financial protection - But at what cost?Edy ZooPasadena, CA
On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting on December 13, 2022
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, December 13. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68228/72. The regular meeting will begin at 4 p.m. The Council reorganization will begin at 4:30 p.m. Agenda items include:. Presentation of a gavel plaque to...
Costa Mesa voters approve Measure K to support affordable housing for local families and revitalize commercial areas
With the certification of the Nov. 8, 2022, General Municipal Election by the Orange County Registrar of Voters and the Costa Mesa City Council, Costa Mesa residents have voted to approve Measure K, the Ordinance to Revitalize Commercial and Industrial Areas and Protect Residential Neighborhoods. Measure K protects residential neighborhoods...
Long Beach looks forward to re-opening portions of Queen Mary
This past summer, the City of Long Beach completed another round of critical repairs to the Queen Mary and is moving into the final stages of repairs. Critical repair work ensures that the ship is safe for visitors when the City welcomes the community and Queen Mary fans back on board to enjoy sections of the ship by the end of the year.
In-N-Out Burger Opens Doors to San Clemente Location
Council Tables Talks of Donating to Marine Aviation Museum Project
28th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County now available
The 28th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County is now available, offering a comprehensive assessment of the health, economic well-being, education and safety of the County’s children. The following areas have shown improvement for the lives and well-being of Orange County’s youth:. Good Health:...
Frontier Real Estate Investments Gives Update on River Street Marketplace Construction
Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano
Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade Returns to Newport Harbor December 14-18
The Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade returns to Newport Harbor December 14 through 18, and it promises to be another colorful and dazzling event that will draw several hundred thousand people to view the parade over five days. More than 100 boats are expected to participate in what is...
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association continues support of Orange County Ronald McDonald House with large donation pledge
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association (GGSFA), producers of the venerable FREE Garden Grove Strawberry Festival held annually every Memorial Day Weekend, is set to continue their support of the Orange County Ronald McDonald House with the completion of their $50,000 pledge in 2023. The Orange County Ronald McDonald House and...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 10, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 10, 2022:. A chance of rain after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
The SAPD needs your help to solve gang crimes that happened on the East Pine St. corridor
The SAPD is asking our community to help their Homicide Detectives with any information that may help solve several gang related homicides that have occurred in the past few years in the East Pine Street corridor. One of those cases is of victim Victoria Barrios who was gun down with...
Santa Ana woman killed in drive-by shooting that targeted two teenagers
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 4:27 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting with a female down at 1400 South Cypress Street. Officers responded and located an adult female in the parking lot of 1473 South Main Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported her to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
Undefeated Cast Member stretches out in Soviet Problem
Perfect in two starts for owner-breeder George Krikorian and trainer Tim Yakteen, Cast Member will stretch to a mile for the first time in the $100,000-guaranteed Soviet Problem Stakes Sunday at Los Alamitos. Restricted to 2-year-old fillies bred or sired in California, the Soviet Problem attracted five entrants. Part of...
CHP Investigative Services Unit arrests 27 suspects, shuts down fraudulent citation sign-off ring
In 2020, the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Southern Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU) personnel identified a street racing promoter who illegally signed off over 250 citations that were issued during street racing operations in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The promoter signed off the citations for profit and used the names of various current and retired law enforcement officers.
Help Santa Ana’s The Priority Center to assist families in need during the Holidays
Santa Ana’s The Priority Center is hosting their annual “adopt-a-family” holiday program, “Families Helping Families” on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 15362 Graham Street, in Huntington Beach. Families Helping Families is The Priority Center’s annual event that benefits families supported by...
Christmas surprise delivered bright and early to MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach
On Monday, Dec. 5, “Ho, Ho, Ho” was heard throughout the halls of Memorial Care Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach for the first time in three years as Santa and the Long Beach Fire Department made surprise bedside visits to the patients of various units. Dressed in full uniform, Long Beach firefighters took the place of Santa’s helpers and escorted Santa room by room to deliver a surprise bedside visit and a special gift to the children that they will never forget. Santa was as jolly as ever and the children could not hold back their smiles, laughter, or their wish list.
Seal Beach Police request help identifying Leisure World Senior Community theft suspect
The Seal Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for committing thefts inside the Leisure World community. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at about 1:49 am, an unknown male suspect stole a bicycle from the patio of a residence located within the Leisure World community located near 13533 Seal Beach Boulevard.
Hialeah Hottie goes back-to-back on opening dat of the Winter Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos Race Course
Five weeks removed from a maiden victory at Santa Anita, Hialeah Hottie repeated, defeating five other 2-year-old fillies in the $33,500 feature Friday, opening day of the Winter Thoroughbred meet at Los Alamitos. The daughter of Sharp Azteca out of the Unbridled’s Song mare Melody Girl led throughout in her...
The Tustin Police tracked down and arrested six smash and grab robbers from Long Beach
On April 28, 2022 at approximately 2pm, the Tustin Police Department responded to The Jewelry Exchange located near the 15000 block of Tustin Village Way in reference to a smash and grab robbery that had just occurred. Officers learned that six masked suspects brandishing handguns, entered the business and began...
