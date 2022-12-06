ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

On the Agenda: Newport Beach City Council Meeting on December 13, 2022

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, December 13. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68228/72. The regular meeting will begin at 4 p.m. The Council reorganization will begin at 4:30 p.m. Agenda items include:. Presentation of a gavel plaque to...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Costa Mesa voters approve Measure K to support affordable housing for local families and revitalize commercial areas

With the certification of the Nov. 8, 2022, General Municipal Election by the Orange County Registrar of Voters and the Costa Mesa City Council, Costa Mesa residents have voted to approve Measure K, the Ordinance to Revitalize Commercial and Industrial Areas and Protect Residential Neighborhoods. Measure K protects residential neighborhoods...
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Long Beach looks forward to re-opening portions of Queen Mary

This past summer, the City of Long Beach completed another round of critical repairs to the Queen Mary and is moving into the final stages of repairs. Critical repair work ensures that the ship is safe for visitors when the City welcomes the community and Queen Mary fans back on board to enjoy sections of the ship by the end of the year.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

In-N-Out Burger Opens Doors to San Clemente Location

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Council Tables Talks of Donating to Marine Aviation Museum Project

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Frontier Real Estate Investments Gives Update on River Street Marketplace Construction

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Bloom Restaurant & Bar Opens in Downtown San Juan Capistrano

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association continues support of Orange County Ronald McDonald House with large donation pledge

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association (GGSFA), producers of the venerable FREE Garden Grove Strawberry Festival held annually every Memorial Day Weekend, is set to continue their support of the Orange County Ronald McDonald House with the completion of their $50,000 pledge in 2023. The Orange County Ronald McDonald House and...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 10, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 10, 2022:. A chance of rain after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Santa Ana woman killed in drive-by shooting that targeted two teenagers

On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 4:27 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting with a female down at 1400 South Cypress Street. Officers responded and located an adult female in the parking lot of 1473 South Main Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported her to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Undefeated Cast Member stretches out in Soviet Problem

Perfect in two starts for owner-breeder George Krikorian and trainer Tim Yakteen, Cast Member will stretch to a mile for the first time in the $100,000-guaranteed Soviet Problem Stakes Sunday at Los Alamitos. Restricted to 2-year-old fillies bred or sired in California, the Soviet Problem attracted five entrants. Part of...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

CHP Investigative Services Unit arrests 27 suspects, shuts down fraudulent citation sign-off ring

In 2020, the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Southern Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU) personnel identified a street racing promoter who illegally signed off over 250 citations that were issued during street racing operations in Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The promoter signed off the citations for profit and used the names of various current and retired law enforcement officers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Christmas surprise delivered bright and early to MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

On Monday, Dec. 5, “Ho, Ho, Ho” was heard throughout the halls of Memorial Care Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach for the first time in three years as Santa and the Long Beach Fire Department made surprise bedside visits to the patients of various units. Dressed in full uniform, Long Beach firefighters took the place of Santa’s helpers and escorted Santa room by room to deliver a surprise bedside visit and a special gift to the children that they will never forget. Santa was as jolly as ever and the children could not hold back their smiles, laughter, or their wish list.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Seal Beach Police request help identifying Leisure World Senior Community theft suspect

The Seal Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for committing thefts inside the Leisure World community. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at about 1:49 am, an unknown male suspect stole a bicycle from the patio of a residence located within the Leisure World community located near 13533 Seal Beach Boulevard.
SEAL BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy