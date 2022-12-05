PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 36 points and eight assists, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-118 on Saturday night. Portland overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat Minnesota in the opener of a two-game set. They will meet again in Portland on Monday night. Jerami Grant added 17 points for Portland, and Jusuf Nurkic had 15 rebounds. Drew Eubanks scored 10 points, two on a ferocious dunk on Rudy Gobert. “I was just like Drew is bouncy, but Rudy Gobert like he’s so tall and long, he always get to it. He always kind of stands under the rim so I said, `Let’s see how this one go,’” Lillard said about Eubanks’ slam. “And he got ’em!”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 30 MINUTES AGO