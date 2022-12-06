Dillingham Blvd. road closures for rail construction

HONOLULU (KHON2) — HART and Nan Inc. have begun lane closures on Dillingham Boulevard from Mokauea Street to Waiakamilo Road.

Traffic will operate with one lane in each direction on Dillingham. Mokauea Street to Waiakamilo Road will have a 24/7 road closures until the end of the year.

Honolulu County Officials said that driveway entrances along Dillingham Boulevard will remain accessible and open.

They also said that right turns on Dillingham will be allowed but that left turns will be restricted.