Honolulu, HI

Dillingham Blvd. road closures for rail construction

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
 5 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — HART and Nan Inc. have begun lane closures on Dillingham Boulevard from Mokauea Street to Waiakamilo Road.

Traffic will operate with one lane in each direction on Dillingham. Mokauea Street to Waiakamilo Road will have a 24/7 road closures until the end of the year.

Honolulu County Officials said that driveway entrances along Dillingham Boulevard will remain accessible and open.

They also said that right turns on Dillingham will be allowed but that left turns will be restricted.

Comments / 1

GF65
5d ago

Oh boy! Here we go! All the traffic and headaches they have caused is nothing compared to what they are gonna on Dillingham Blvd. Dillingham is one the main thorough fares for the morning and afternoon rush hours and they're gonna have lane closures 24/7??!! They're nuts!!!

Reply
2
 

