U2 drummer Larry Mullen reported that, if the band tours in 2023, he probably won’t be on the road with them. In a recent Washington Post article, journalist Geoff Edgers wrote that Mullen was planning to take time off regardless of what his colleagues were planning. "You only do this if you're having the best time," Mullen was quoted as saying. "And not everyone is going to make it because the price is so high. So I think the challenge is for more generosity. More openness to the process. I am autonomous and I value my autonomy. I don't sing from the same hymn sheet. I don't pray to the same version of God. So everyone has their limits."

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO