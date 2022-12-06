ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Cuisine Noir Magazine

The South Meets the West at Hey Sugar! in San Diego

Cakes in mason jars and southern-style peach cobbler are stirring up the sweet scene in San Diego, California. Chan Buie, a Black woman business owner and veteran, is following her baking passion after retiring from the military and opening her first bakery, Hey Sugar! Her scrumptious sweet shop in Southern California sells varieties of individual cakes, lemon bars, cookies and coffee cakes in a cheerful setting. Baking at Home and For Shipmates Buie says she learned her baking skills while visiting family in Mississippi each summer and loves making southern desserts. “My mother and auntie were solid role models and put their...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Classic ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Is Why DA Didn’t Press Charges in Alleged SDSU Rape

There are over a quarter million lawyers in California — 266,000 to be exact, with 190,000 actively working. Two of those attorneys made news this week. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan runs the sixth largest DA’s office in the country. Private attorney Dan Gilleon filed a civil lawsuit in the alleged assault and rape of an allegedly intoxicated 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party near San Diego State University over a year ago.
SAN DIEGO, CA
outsidemagazine

A Climber Fell to His Death While Free-Soloing near San Diego

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Around noon on Sunday, December 4, authorities east of San Diego received a call that a climber had fallen around 200 feet while ascending the Left Wall on El Cajon Mountain. The climber, Nathaniel Masahi Takatsuno, 22, had, according to eye-witness accounts, been free soloing Leonids—a three-pitch 5.9 route—when he fell.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Pearl Harbor letter read publicly for the first time

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Eighty-one years ago today, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside where a woman who witnessed the attack is reading a letter her mother wrote about that terrible day publicly for the first time. Buried in a box in a closet for decades, Barbara Brown says it is time to share the words with the world.
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Father Joe’s Villages comments on record number of homeless in Downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is on the front lines, fighting the impacts of homelessness by providing shelter and rehabilitative services to the unsheltered. Encampments, increased crime, and street overdoses are just some of the negative impacts of widespread transiency. Father Joe’s villages has methods of combatting each of these issues.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Tenants in Blackstone-owned properties rally against evictions

SAN DIEGO — A rally in downtown San Diego Friday called for a halt to evictions at Blackstone-owned properties. The Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, or ACCE, said San Diego County is already dealing with a homeless crisis, and now is not the time to force people to find somewhere else to live.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
