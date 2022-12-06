Read full article on original website
Angry Chickz Reopening in Oceanside
Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Has Been Closed Since Devastating Fire Last Year
The South Meets the West at Hey Sugar! in San Diego
Cakes in mason jars and southern-style peach cobbler are stirring up the sweet scene in San Diego, California. Chan Buie, a Black woman business owner and veteran, is following her baking passion after retiring from the military and opening her first bakery, Hey Sugar! Her scrumptious sweet shop in Southern California sells varieties of individual cakes, lemon bars, cookies and coffee cakes in a cheerful setting. Baking at Home and For Shipmates Buie says she learned her baking skills while visiting family in Mississippi each summer and loves making southern desserts. “My mother and auntie were solid role models and put their...
World’s fastest French Bulldog, and his sister, dognapped from San Diego owner
SAN DIEGO — The world’s fastest French Bulldog, and his Boston Terrier sister, were dognapped in the Mid-City area of San Diego. Frenchie “Winston Bolt” and Boston Terrier “Xena” were dognapped on December 6 in an auto-theft that happened outside Crunch Fitness in the El Cerrito neighborhood, according to Braden Frederick, owner of the pups.
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
San Diego woman celebrates 107th birthday
This holiday season one local family has a reason to celebrate. Their 107-year-old matriarch celebrated another birthday.
Opinion: Classic ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Is Why DA Didn’t Press Charges in Alleged SDSU Rape
There are over a quarter million lawyers in California — 266,000 to be exact, with 190,000 actively working. Two of those attorneys made news this week. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan runs the sixth largest DA’s office in the country. Private attorney Dan Gilleon filed a civil lawsuit in the alleged assault and rape of an allegedly intoxicated 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party near San Diego State University over a year ago.
A Climber Fell to His Death While Free-Soloing near San Diego
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Around noon on Sunday, December 4, authorities east of San Diego received a call that a climber had fallen around 200 feet while ascending the Left Wall on El Cajon Mountain. The climber, Nathaniel Masahi Takatsuno, 22, had, according to eye-witness accounts, been free soloing Leonids—a three-pitch 5.9 route—when he fell.
Legendary San Diego sword swallower: 'I thought I was going to die'
A famed sword swallower in San Diego is speaking out after a mishap at a show left him hospitalized for more than a month with life-threatening injuries.
Downtown San Diego residents: rat population is 'exploding'
SAN DIEGO — Residents living in Downtown San Diego told CBS 8 they've seen a major uptick in rats in recent months. "You'll see like 10 of them running up the sidewalk," said Deborah Assadzadeh, an East Village resident. Jone Rodley, who also lives in East Village, said she...
San Diego Neurosurgeon Sentenced to 5 Years for Accepting $3.3M in Bribes
A San Diego neurosurgeon was sentenced Friday to five years behind bars for accepting $3.3 million in bribes to perform spinal surgeries at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital, whose owner was later imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam. Lokesh Tantuwaya, 55, was sentenced in Los Angeles...
San Diego Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays 2022
Here are all of the neighborhoods who deck their halls, driveways and yards for the holidays throughout San Diego County!
4 arrested in connection to Lakeside teen shooting
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a shooting last month in Lakeside that left a 16-year-old boy seriously injured, authorities said.
San Diego man, brother of Paul Whelan, reacts to US prisoner deal
David Whelan, the brother of Russian prisoner and Marine veteran Paul Whelan, says his family is very disappointed their loved one was not included in the prisoner swap involving U.S. basketball star Britney Griner and a Russian arms dealer.
Parents of Woman Who Died with Toddler in Petco Park Fall Sue City, Padres
The family of a woman who died along with her 2-year-old son in a fall from a third-floor concourse at Petco Park last year are suing the Padres and the city of San Diego for alleged negligence. The wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court by Raquel...
Pearl Harbor letter read publicly for the first time
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Eighty-one years ago today, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside where a woman who witnessed the attack is reading a letter her mother wrote about that terrible day publicly for the first time. Buried in a box in a closet for decades, Barbara Brown says it is time to share the words with the world.
Vagrants kicked out of Serra Mesa military housing apartment after neighbors complain
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors on Murray Ridge Road in a Liberty Housing neighborhood are breathing a sigh of relief as a group of vagrants have vacated a home in the area. On Monday, neighbors reached out to CBS 8 with concerns about what they said were squatters living nearby and dealing drugs.
Volkswagen Jetta recorded cruising down Interstate 15 in San Diego with hood blocking windshield
SAN DIEGO — A person was recorded on video driving with their hood unlatched and blocking their front windshield view on Thursday morning. Video shared with CBS 8 showed a Grey Volkswagen Jetta with its hazards on, driving southbound on Interstate 15, passing El Cajon Boulevard around 6:30 a.m., with their windshield blocked by the engine’s hood.
kusi.com
Father Joe’s Villages comments on record number of homeless in Downtown
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is on the front lines, fighting the impacts of homelessness by providing shelter and rehabilitative services to the unsheltered. Encampments, increased crime, and street overdoses are just some of the negative impacts of widespread transiency. Father Joe’s villages has methods of combatting each of these issues.
Tenants in Blackstone-owned properties rally against evictions
SAN DIEGO — A rally in downtown San Diego Friday called for a halt to evictions at Blackstone-owned properties. The Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, or ACCE, said San Diego County is already dealing with a homeless crisis, and now is not the time to force people to find somewhere else to live.
Canceled: Sunday’s San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, scheduled for Dec. 11, is now canceled due to a weather advisory, said the event coordinator in a press release Saturday.
