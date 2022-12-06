Cakes in mason jars and southern-style peach cobbler are stirring up the sweet scene in San Diego, California. Chan Buie, a Black woman business owner and veteran, is following her baking passion after retiring from the military and opening her first bakery, Hey Sugar! Her scrumptious sweet shop in Southern California sells varieties of individual cakes, lemon bars, cookies and coffee cakes in a cheerful setting. Baking at Home and For Shipmates Buie says she learned her baking skills while visiting family in Mississippi each summer and loves making southern desserts. “My mother and auntie were solid role models and put their...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO