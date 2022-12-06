Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G72: Why this smartphone also convinces us without 5G
Several days ago, we published our test of the Motorola Moto G72. We already noticed several things when we had the device for less than 300 Euros (~$316) in our hands for the first time: The discrete design and slim and light case were naturally the first things that struck us.
Business Insider
How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint
If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
Cult of Mac
20-inch folding screen could change MacBooks forever
Apple could be working on a MacBook far larger than the current 16-inch model – a 20.25-inch one is supposedly in development. But don’t picture a standard laptop, as this will supposedly use a folding display. Such a large screen would make the macOS notebook a productivity powerhouse.
Autoweek.com
The Best iPhone Screen Protectors to Keep Your Display Flawless
Starting at $729, Apple's latest iPhone lineup is simply too expensive to risk breaking. Protect your investment (and your smartphone's display) with one of these screen protectors. If you decide to live on the edge and opt not to install a screen protector, just know that Apple charges upwards of $329 for a screen replacement, depending on what model of iPhone you have.
Is the Android 13 update available for your Samsung Galaxy? Here's how to check
Lots of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to Android 13 and One UI 5.0, so don't miss out
Phone Arena
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
For a blazing fast tablet duo with a crazy powerful processor under the hood and quite possibly the greatest jumbo-sized screens in the industry right now, Apple's latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have sure gotten a lot of discounts in a very narrow window of time. We're obviously not...
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Digital Trends
Forget Apple’s newest iPad — the Galaxy Tab S8 should be your next tablet
For a while now, the tablet industry has been rather boring. That’s not due to the lack of compelling devices, but because of lopsided competition. Apple’s iPads have reigned supreme, and with the arrival of iPadOS, Apple made it clear that it was serious at playing the tablet game.
Apple Insider
OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OtterBox has three new chargers to power aniPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount. The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power...
Digital Trends
Cyber Monday: This Samsung 85-inch TV just got a massive price cut
Breathe new life into your living room with one of the biggest TVs in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals — the 85-inch Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV. Its price has been slashed by $550, lowering it to $1,050 from its original price of $1,600, for an offer that we don’t expect to last until the end of the day. This is your last chance to buy this massive 4K TV with a discount this year, as there are no other upcoming major shopping events, so push through with the purchase as soon as possible.
CNET
Google Pixel Fold Render Shows a Thin Foldable With Big Cameras
The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
pocketnow.com
Save $150 on Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air, and $200 on the M1 model
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We have fantastic news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new laptop, as Apple’s M2-powered has dropped to its lowest price ever after receiving a 13 percent discount at Amazon.com. This powerful yet slim and light laptop comes with a $1,049 price tag, which is $150 less than its regular $1,199 starting point. It comes packed with Apple’s latest M2 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for your video calls and conferences, and other cool features.
CBS News
Best Samsung Galaxy deals at the Discover Samsung sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Discover Samsung holiday sale is going on right now through December 15. You can score deals on a number...
Android Authority
The iPad Pro M2 makes an extraordinary tablet feel a little more ordinary
Laptop-beating performance and subtle quality-of-life improvements cement the iPad Pro M2 as the most powerful, feature-packed iPad to date. The lack of flashy upgrades does shine a harsh spotlight on iPadOS 16's fumbled multitasking features and the continued dearth of "pro" apps means a lot of the tablet's raw power remains untapped. But if you want the very best iPad — no matter the caveats or the cost — the 2022 iPad Pro won't disappoint.
Android Authority
Oppo sets date for the launch of its new foldables
The event will likely announce a new chip along with the company's new phones. Oppo has announced the date for its Inno Day 2022 event. It’s expected that the company will launch its latest foldables during this event. The company has teased its new custom chip. It’s been a...
insideevs.com
E-Cells’ New Super Monarch Is A Powerful AWD Electric Bike
Electric bikes and scooters are getting crazier and crazier by the day, so much so that some of their features are borderline excessive. But hey, you know what they say—it’s better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it. Perhaps this is why today's crop of e-bikes are so over-equipped with features.
TMZ.com
Gift A Loved One An iPad Mini For 61% Off With Free Shipping
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. This refurbished Apple iPad Mini 4 with WiFi only is a must-have gift for anyone on your list, from nephews to grandparents. This particular model that will arrive in time for Christmas comes with a snap-on case, lightning cable and AC wall adapter, and TMZ readers can get one for 61% less than what you'd pay at the Apple store.
Apple’s Colorful 10th Gen iPad Is $50 Off at Amazon
Yes, the 10th Generation iPad is still fairly new on the block, but Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report is now discounting it to the lowest price we’ve tracked. It's a full $50 off for the 64GB storage size in any color. For just $399, regularly $449, you get...
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Ultra could be every bit as expensive as we feared
Any iPhone with Ultra in the name was always going to be expensive, and so it comes as no surprise to hear that the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra might cost even more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s according to LeaksApplePro – a leaker with a respectable track record...
Comments / 0