ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Dead Caspian Seals on Russian Shores Rise to 2500, Signs of Violent Death Seen

2500 Caspian Seal corpse sightings have reportedly been recorded on Russian shores. The majority of the corpses have visible signs of violent death. On the Caspian Sea coast of Russia, nearly 2,500 endangered seals have mysteriously been discovered dead. 2500 Dead Caspian Seals. Initially, Dagestan authorities in Russia stated that...
TheDailyBeast

Deaths Back Home Leave Russians Furious With Putin

Russians are being plunged into a bleak winter where power outages and heating failures are already freezing people to death while President Vladimir Putin is choosing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars prosecuting an illegal war in Ukraine instead of helping his own citizens. In many of the remote...
TheDailyBeast

2,500 Mysteriously Dead Seals Wash Ashore on Russian Coast

Roughly 2,500 seals were discovered dead on Sunday along the Caspian Sea in the south Russian province of Dagestan. The number continues to grow as investigators count the bodies, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources of Dagestan. “Bodies are found at different locations,” the ministry wrote in an announcement to its Telegram channel. “Especially large numbers are in the Yuzbash area, as well as between the mouths of the Sulak and Shurinka rivers.” Local authorities say it’s unclear what caused the mass death, but claim it was likely natural causes, according to the Associated Press. Exact causes will be determined after lab studies are performed on the animals, according to the Ministry. The head of the Caspian Environmental Protection Center, Zaur Gapizov, said it was possible that the seals died a couple of weeks ago, adding that there were no indications that they had been poached, the outlet reported. Other Russian agencies, including the Federal Fisheries Agency, inspected the coastline but did not report any sightings of possible pollutants. Anywhere between 70,000 and 300,000 seals are believed to live in the inland sea, depending on local statistics. Read it at Associated Press
Newsweek

Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile

A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Insider

Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer

A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
CNBC

Putin supporters left reeling by yet another Russian 'surrender' in Ukraine

Russia's military commanders announced another significant withdrawal, this time from Kherson in southern Ukraine, on Wednesday. Russia's withdrawal has been described by even pro-Kremlin commentators as a humiliating and significant defeat for Moscow and President Vladimir Putin. Just six weeks ago, Putin hailed the annexation of Kherson, saying residents there...
The Hill

Russia’s next target? Why the West can’t allow Putin to seize Moldova

As the Ukraine War grinds on and Russia remains on the back foot, the Kremlin seeks to stir trouble elsewhere. Moldova once again is near the center of high geopolitics: Moscow seeks to drag the country back into its orbit and, once it completes its war in Ukraine, to absorb it into a renewed Soviet empire.
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
TheDailyBeast

Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia

For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Newsweek

Putin's Black Sea Crisis Deepens as He Only Has Seven Ships Left—Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea crisis has deepened as he has just seven ships left in his prized fleet, Ukraine has said. Ukraine's Operational Command South, a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces that operates in the southern part of the country, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that "stormy weather" has reduced Putin's Black Sea fleet to just seven vessels.
Newsweek

Former Putin Ally Who Helped Russian Leader's Rise to Power Has Died

A long-time associate of Vladimir Putin who helped usher the Russian president into power, only to later fall out with him, has died at age 72, according to Russian media reports. Viktor Cherkesov once served as a KGB officer in St. Petersburg. Between 1992 and 1998, he headed the security...

Comments / 0

Community Policy