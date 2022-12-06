Read full article on original website
Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
Steve Martin and Martin Short Joined “SNL” For Some Holiday Humor
This week’s Saturday Night Live was jointly hosted by two men who have each hosted the show multiple times over the course of its history: Steve Martin and Martin Short. Though, as Martin pointed out during their opening monologue(s), Martin’s had that honor quite a bit more than Short.
25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Floated Up To The Ceiling And Perished Like Weird Old Uncle Albert In "Mary Poppins"
"men will be bedridden with a common cold & accuse players in the world cup of faking their injuries" —@_chase_____
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia
Nick Cannon is currently hospitalized with pneumonia. On Friday (Dec. 2), Nick Cannon hopped on his Instagram page to reveal that he's in the hospital battling pneumonia. The Masked Singer host posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed wearing a black beanie, face mask and a gown. In the caption, Nick, who also lives with lupus, informed his fans he doesn't need any prayers or well-wishes and that he will be back on his feet shortly.
Kanye West Releases New Song ‘Someday We’ll All Be Free’ on Alex Jones’ Infowars
Kanye West has released a new song exclusively on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars website titled "Someday We'll All Be Free." It's been months since Ye released new music. In the midst of controversy that is leading to his public downfall, the controversial rapper-producer has dropped his latest track. On Wednesday night (Dec. 7), Alex Jones' InfoWars site debuted the new Ye track. The song samples the 1973 Donnie Hathaway song of the same name.
Music Legend Shocks New York Crowd With Impromptu Performance
It’s one of the most recognizable songs in the world. Whether you’re at karaoke, a ball game, a bar, or really anywhere in public, you’d be hard pressed to find someone who didn’t know “Sweet Caroline.” (Bum bum bummmmmm!) All countries and all ages...
Emily Blunt Talking About Working With Tom Cruise On "Edge Of Tomorrow" Sounds Absolutely Hellish
"I was like, 'Tom I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot' and just started to cry."
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper is crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young Black girl.
DJ Quik Says He Deserves to Be Where Dr. Dre Is
DJ Quik thinks he deserves all the same accolades as Dr. Dre. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the veteran Compton, Calif. beat maker hopped on Twitter and expressed his thoughts about why he believes he should be in the same position as his fellow Cali producer. "I know it’s early. But...
