Kansas State

Steve Martin and Martin Short Joined “SNL” For Some Holiday Humor

This week’s Saturday Night Live was jointly hosted by two men who have each hosted the show multiple times over the course of its history: Steve Martin and Martin Short. Though, as Martin pointed out during their opening monologue(s), Martin’s had that honor quite a bit more than Short.
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Nick Cannon is currently hospitalized with pneumonia. On Friday (Dec. 2), Nick Cannon hopped on his Instagram page to reveal that he's in the hospital battling pneumonia. The Masked Singer host posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed wearing a black beanie, face mask and a gown. In the caption, Nick, who also lives with lupus, informed his fans he doesn't need any prayers or well-wishes and that he will be back on his feet shortly.
Kanye West Releases New Song ‘Someday We’ll All Be Free’ on Alex Jones’ Infowars

Kanye West has released a new song exclusively on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' InfoWars website titled "Someday We'll All Be Free." It's been months since Ye released new music. In the midst of controversy that is leading to his public downfall, the controversial rapper-producer has dropped his latest track. On Wednesday night (Dec. 7), Alex Jones' InfoWars site debuted the new Ye track. The song samples the 1973 Donnie Hathaway song of the same name.
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper is crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young Black girl.
DJ Quik Says He Deserves to Be Where Dr. Dre Is

DJ Quik thinks he deserves all the same accolades as Dr. Dre. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the veteran Compton, Calif. beat maker hopped on Twitter and expressed his thoughts about why he believes he should be in the same position as his fellow Cali producer. "I know it’s early. But...
