The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KOMU
Columbia Police arrests two suspects stealing package around Columbia
COLUMBIA - Two suspects were arrested for stealing packages off of numerous porches around Columbia, according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department. On December 9, officers arrested Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 43, for allegedly stealing. Gardner received additional charges for allegedly fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and for possession of a controlled substance. Both women are from the Columbia area.
KOMU
Community searches for 15-year-old Ashland girl
BOONE COUNTY — The community is searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Ashland Sunday. Emilee Dubes went missing in the middle of the night on Dec. 4. She is 5'4" with blonde hair and blue eyes. In a statement to KOMU 8, Ashland...
KOMU
Howard County building destroyed in fire
HOWARD COUNTY - A Howard County building was destroyed Friday after a fire. Fire crews arrived to the building in the the 300 block of Highway 40 around 12:37 p.m. Friday. According to Anthony Martin, the Station 2 captain for the Howard County Fire Protection District, the fire began in the attic of the building. Martin guessed the flue of a wood stove was not properly cleaned.
KOMU
Man charged in killing of Columbia woman makes first appearance in court
COLUMBIA - Jessie Randall Williams appeared virtually Friday morning for an arraignment, marking the first time he's appeared in court since he was charged with the killing of a Columbia woman. Williams, 31, was charged with first-degree murder after police say Williams threw a woman off a bridge on Oct....
KOMU
19-year-old seriously injured in Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY — A Sweet Springs woman is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night. The crash occurred on Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive around 11:20 p.m. Maria Cerritos Llanos, 62, was driving southbound and drifted into 19-year-old Kiley Hedgpeth's lane, who was driving westbound, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
KOMU
CPD heads to the end of 2022 with staffing shortages unresolved
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said so far, 24 officers left the force in 2022. Out of those, eight officers retired, and the remaining 16 left for different reasons. According to CPD’s public information specialist Christian Tabak, it is understandable that the choice of getting into the law enforcement...
KOMU
Friends of man killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night speak out in his memory
COLUMBIA - Friends are remembering a Columbia man who was struck by a vehicle and killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night. Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, was attempting to cross the road when he entered the path of an incoming vehicle, according to police. He died at the scene. On...
KOMU
Bland man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle
GASCONADE COUNTY — A Bland man was arrested following a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle Thursday night. Joshua Torrence was arrested after leading Gasconade County Sheriff's deputies on a chase. The vehicle was first spotted at the intersection of Fourth Street and Price Road at 7:30 p.m., according...
KOMU
Quatavia Givens' attorney granted release of DSS records
JEFFERSON CITY − A Cole County judge heard arguments Friday morning on why the Department of Social Services should be compelled to release records for the defendant in a murder case. Quatavia Givens faces charges of first-degree murder, child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and abandonment of...
KOMU
Boone County's new prosecutor targets drug crimes, commits to better communication
Sometimes Boone County Prosecutor Roger Johnson tears up in the courtroom. It can be difficult to maintain emotional distance from the cases he tries, he said, but he does his best. One of those cases involved a girl about the same age as his 12-year-old daughter. Brandon Brill had been...
KOMU
Missouri River Regional Library to showcase local authors
JEFFERSON CITY — A showcase of mid-Missouri authors will be held Sunday from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Missouri River Regional Library. “We love finding new ways to connect our patrons and the community with authors,” Natalie Newville, assistant director of marketing and development, said. “Events like our Local Author Showcase allow the community to meet the local talent, and the local authors to share their hard work with the community.”
KOMU
Columbia Parks and Recreation hosts Kwanzaa celebration
COLUMBIA – Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted a Kwanzaa celebration featuring entertainment and a Black-owned business expo on Saturday. Kunama Mtendaji led an interactive presentation on Kwanzaa, an annual celebration of African heritage that occurs between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. “[This] is important because Kwanzaa is a celebration,”...
KOMU
Community panel discusses affordable housing as a human right
Local residents shared anecdotes and goals for affordable housing at a panel Saturday morning. The City of Columbia Commission on Human Rights hosted the discussion at Daniel Boone Regional Library. Those passionate about affordable housing spoke at the event in honor of International Human Rights Day. Many of those who...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Dec. 10
Missouri Men's Basketball hosts first Border Showdown since 2012. The Border Showdown returns to Columbia Saturday for the first time since Missouri departed from the Big 12. The 269th edition of the rivalry is expected to produce the first sellout crowd at Mizzou Arena since before the pandemic. Beyond all...
KOMU
Columbia and Lawrence Salvation Army battle it out in second annual Border War challenge
COLUMBIA - The rivalry between MU and the University of Kansas is extending beyond the basketball court this weekend. The Columbia Salvation Army and the Douglas County Salvation Army in Kansas, will be competing to see which organization can raise the most money from their kettle pots and bell ringing on Friday and Saturday. The competition goes along with the Missouri versus KU Border War game on Saturday.
KOMU
VIDEO: Missouri women's basketball dominates Omaha 83-36
Mizzou Women's Hoops continues to roll with a crushing win over Omaha. The 83-36 victory puts the Tigers at 10-1 on the season.
KOMU
Hickman girls basketball's perfect start continues
Hickman girls basketball stayed unbeaten after defeating Marquette 69-51 Saturday in Chesterfield. The Kewpies (5-0) next play in the Norm Stewart Classic against Lutheran St. Charles at 6 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena. Hickman boys basketball falls to Link Year Prep. Hickman boys basketball lost to Link Year Prep 83-46...
KOMU
More than 1,900 students to receive degrees from MU next weekend
COLUMBIA — MU will hand out more than 2,100 degrees during commencement ceremonies from Dec. 16 to 18, celebrating the accomplishments of 1,973 students. The university will also honor Debbye Turner Bell and Joe G. Dillard with honorary degrees, according to a news release from the university. Veterinarian Turner...
KOMU
MU students work to raise awareness about racial injustice on campus; university responds
COLUMBIA - Students on MU's campus are enraged over recent acts of racism from another student on social media. A screenshot of a Snapchat post began circulating on social media on Wednesday that shows a student's face with the words, "If they would have killed 4 more n****** we would have had the whole week off" written on it.
KOMU
Lauren Hansen leads Missouri to 47 point rout over Omaha
COLUMBIA - Missouri Women's Basketball claimed their tenth win of the season in a 93-36 rout over Omaha on Friday afternoon, led by another strong outing from Lauren Hansen who scored a game-high 15 points. The Tigers blew the game open in the game's opening quarter, starting off on a...
