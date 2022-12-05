Read full article on original website
High School Standouts: 2A State Champion Abbeville Panthers
The Abbeville Panthers claimed the 2A State Championship this past Friday with a 35-20 win over Oceanside Collegiate.
Jackson’s Embrace – Corning’s Jackson Casey’s honor
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a moment that stood out amongst all the rest. Last year, Corning boys basketball battled Union-Endicott in the STAC Championship game. It was a game that went to double overtime and ultimately went to the Tigers 67-66 at Elmira High School. That night, now Corning senior guard Jackson Casey […]
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball roundup for Dec. 6
MUSKEGON – Below is a look at how each Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Vikings held a narrow 27-26 lead over the Lakers at halftime and entered the fourth quarter with a 48-47 advantage. Spring Lake fought back to take a 61-60 lead with 30 seconds left in regulation but Whitehall sophomore standout Cam Thompson corralled a loose ball and converted on a shot attempt in the paint with 14 seconds remaining to put the Vikings ahead.
Wilke, Highland girls basketball rolls past short-handed Belleville West for road win
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 9-1, while the Maroons dropped to 0-5.
MLive.com
Otsego girls basketball gets much-needed 1st win in nail-biter vs. Portage Central
PORTAGE, MI – Never in Tony Koshar’s first 10 years atop the Otsego girls basketball program had the Bulldogs dropped their first two games of the season, but that’s where his team found itself in Year 11 heading into Tuesday’s tipoff at Portage Central. Thanks to...
KAAL-TV
Rushford-Peterson girls basketball trounces Schaeffer Academy 70-34
(ABC 6 News) – Highlights of Rushford-Peterson’s blowout victory over Schaeffer Academy Monday night. Trojans improve to 2-1 on the season.
Cheboygan boys show positive signs, but fall to Ogemaw Heights in opener
CHEBOYGAN – Jason Friday knows most of his players lack significant varsity game experience at the moment. And when you have players who lack varsity game experience, mistakes are bound to happen. ...
