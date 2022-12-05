ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WETM 18 News

Jackson’s Embrace – Corning’s Jackson Casey’s honor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a moment that stood out amongst all the rest. Last year, Corning boys basketball battled Union-Endicott in the STAC Championship game. It was a game that went to double overtime and ultimately went to the Tigers 67-66 at Elmira High School. That night, now Corning senior guard Jackson Casey […]
CORNING, NY
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school basketball roundup for Dec. 6

MUSKEGON – Below is a look at how each Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The Vikings held a narrow 27-26 lead over the Lakers at halftime and entered the fourth quarter with a 48-47 advantage. Spring Lake fought back to take a 61-60 lead with 30 seconds left in regulation but Whitehall sophomore standout Cam Thompson corralled a loose ball and converted on a shot attempt in the paint with 14 seconds remaining to put the Vikings ahead.
MUSKEGON, MI

