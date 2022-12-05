Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR
According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
How money, drugs and a foreign embassy played parts in the murder of Haiti’s president
Hours before a group of former Colombian soldiers raided the guarded hillside residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse under the cover of night in July of 2021, they were given new orders.
US Embassy warns 'darker skinned' citizens over Dominican Republic's migration measures
The U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic is warning “darker skinned” citizens over the Caribbean country’s migration agents mistaking them for Haitian immigrants.
Canada sanctions Haiti ex-President Martelly for financing gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Canada has sanctioned former Haitian President Michel Martelly and two former prime ministers for their roles in financing gangs, Canada's ambassador to Haiti said on Twitter on Sunday.
Gangs in Haiti battle for control amid unrest
The U.S. has imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians accused of engaging in international drug trafficking. The move comes as Haiti struggles with severe political turmoil, gang violence, food shortages and a cholera outbreak. Natalie Kitroeff, the New York Times bureau chief for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, joined CBS News to discuss the crisis in Haiti.
U.S. will begin deporting Cubans by plane in 'coming weeks,' U.S. officials say
The U.S. is planning to begin deporting Cuban migrants who crossed undocumented into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba, two U.S. officials say. The officials said the flights will begin “in the coming weeks,” as ICE locates Cubans with final orders of deportation to fill planes.
US News and World Report
Canada Freezes Assets of Three Haitian Businessmen Over Gang Links
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada's government said it would freeze any local assets of three high-profile Haitian businessmen accused of supporting the country's armed gangs, the latest measure targeting those linked to the Caribbean nation's criminal groups. The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, chairman of Haitian industrial conglomerate GB Group, as well as...
U.S. says it will expand, extend temporary status for Haitians
SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration said Monday that it would expand temporary legal status for Haitians already living in the United States, determining conditions in the Caribbean nation were too dangerous for their forced return. The Homeland Security Department said Haitians who were in the United States Nov....
Colombia’s Infamous ‘Pink Cocaine’ Is on the Rise in Europe
A bright pink drug from Colombia that is a mish-mash of MDMA and ketamine is gaining traction among drug users in Europe. Known to buyers as “tusi” (pronounced ‘2C’) – and by the media and police as “pink cocaine” even though it contains no cocaine –the concoction is increasingly being taken by drug users and seized by police in Spain, and is surfacing elsewhere in Europe.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. to Resume Deportation Flights to Cuba
The U.S. will resume deporting Cubans who crossed unlawfully into the U.S. from Mexico on flights back to Cuba “in the coming weeks,” two U.S. officials told NBC News. Previously, the last deportation flight from the U.S. to Cuba happened on December 29, 2020, according to Tom Cartwright, an immigration activist with the advocacy group Witness at the Border, which tracks each U.S. deportation flight by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
MedicalXpress
Cholera cases rise 'alarmingly' in DR Congo camps: MSF
Aid workers in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo warned Thursday of a possible "health disaster" because of an alarming surge in cholera cases in makeshifts camps for displaced people. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said that between November 26 and December 7, 256 patients had been admitted to its cholera...
Cuba accuses United States of blocking participation in World Baseball Classic
HAVANA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The United States is blocking some of Cuba´s top players from participating in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Cuba´s vice foreign minister said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of spats over a sport beloved by fans in both nations.
US News and World Report
EU Adds Eight People to Congolese Sanctions List
KINSHASA (Reuters) -The European Union has added eight individuals to its sanctions list relating to the conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo, including rebel leaders and a Belgian businessman, it said on Thursday. It extended existing sanctions against ten people until December 2023. The restrictions include an asset freeze and...
Colombia activist murders reach record high of 199 this year
Colombia will end the year with at least 199 killings of social leaders and human rights defenders – the highest level recorded – due to attacks by illegal armed groups in areas tied to the drug trade, the country’s human rights ombudsman has said. In the first...
What’s Behind Venezuelan Migrants Coming to Chicago?
Egliany, 19, holds her son, Angel, 2, as they wait outside Union Station for friends to pick them up after arriving from Texas by bus to Chicago, Ill., Sept. 7, 2022. The Venezuelan family of three, which includes Keibel, 26, had been on a three-month journey from Venezuela to Chicago.
Reaction in Americas region to ousting of Peru's Castillo
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are reactions from political leaders across the Americas to the ousting of Pedro Castillo as Peru's president on Wednesday and the swearing in of Vice President Dina Boluarte as the country's first woman president:
France 24
In the Dominican Republic, a 'hunt' for Haitian immigrants
Thousands of Haitians have been deported from the Dominican Republic in October and November 2022, despite a call from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to stop the expulsions amid an ongoing health and security crisis in Haiti. Rights groups in Haiti have denounced the deportations and accused Dominican authorities of enforcing a racist immigration policy.
Comments / 0