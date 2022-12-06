Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
JSU’s defensive coordinator follows Coach Prime to Colorado
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The current Jackson State defensive coordinator is set to join Deion Sanders’ impressive staff at the University of Colorado. According to Thee Pregame Show, Coach Dennis Thurman will take a new position, being hired as a director of quality control and defensive analyst for the Buffs.
Report: JSU Players Speak Out to Defend Coach Prime
Jackson State football head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has faces both support and criticism for taking the head coaching job at Colorado. Complex Sports reports that some JSU student-athletes are speaking up in defense of Coach Prime and his decision.
WTOK-TV
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JSU responds to rumors surrounding the alleged unfulfillment of Deion Sanders’ contract. On September 27, a podcast featuring Deion Sanders by the company “Earn Your Leisure” was uploaded to YouTube. The following comment by Sanders was clipped from that interview and spread on...
Look: Top Jackson State Recruit Announces His Decision
Over the weekend, the football world learned that Deion Sanders was leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Sanders' decision to leaving Jackson State for Colorado also made an immediate impact on the transfer portal. Some Buffaloes...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Jackson Prep Alumnus Andie Flatgard Earns Conference Freshman Of The Week Award For Alabama-Huntsville, Plays At Delta State And Mississippi College This Weekend
Point guard Andie Flatgard was almost always in the lineup during a game for Coach Michael McAnally during her high school career at Jackson Prep. Her ability to see the floor, control the tempo, play tight defense, makes crisp passes and score from various areas of the court paid off whenever Prep’s games were close.
gozips.com
Akron Continues Homestand Against Jackson State
Akron (4-4) vs Jackson State (1-7) Sunday, Dec. 11 • James A. Rhodes Arena. Mo Williams (Alabama '03) Overall Record: 15-42 (3rd Season) Record at Jackson State: 1-7 (1st Season) Akron Head Coach. John Groce (Taylor '94) Career Record: 280-195 (15th Season) Record at Akron: 98-63 (6th Season) Overall...
High School Basketball: Ridgeland beats Wingfield
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Ridgeland defeats Wingfield 67-50 on Thursday night.
Jackson State grads celebrate 2022 Fall Commencement
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday was a proud day for students, family and faculty as Jackson State University (JSU) hosted their 2022 Fall Commencement. Hundreds of students received their degrees during the ceremony. “I chose Jackson State because of the atmosphere, and they treat you like family here. They are willing to help you if […]
vicksburgnews.com
Missy Gators defeated McComb 64-43 on Friday
Vicksburg High School girl’s basketball team defeated McComb 64-43 on Friday. Janiah Caples led the Missy Gators with 17 points and seven steals. Ja’Na Colenburg put up 13 points and grabbed five rebounds while Layla Carter added 10 points with three steals. Jelisa Tlyer put up nine and Kierra James scored five.
WLBT
Miss Mississippi heads to the Miss America competition
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins left from Jackson’s airport Thursday morning and has now arrived in Connecticut. She will spend the next few days with 50 other candidates preparing for the first night of the preliminary competition at Miss America. Miss Mississippi arrived with her luggage...
Two injured in shooting on Sykes Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Sykes Road on Friday, December 9. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect. There’s no word on the condition of the victims at this time.
WLBT
‘Promise made, promise kept’: Men prepare to graduate in honor of their mothers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is gearing up for its winter graduation ceremony. More than 500 students will walk across the stage to get those hard-earned degrees. This achievement is not easy, especially as we get older. But two men who are already in their careers decided to go back and finish what they started.
rnbcincy.com
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: You Should Congratulate Deion Sanders For His Jackson State Efforts!
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Coach Prime and his next move have been the topic of discussion this week. There have many various views around congratulating the coach on his next move or whether he sold out the culture. Rickey Smiley shares his thoughts on how people reacted to Deion Sanders’ decision on leaving Jackson State University in the video below.
WLBT
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Hazlehurst, Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Christmas came early for two Mississippi Lottery players. Two people hit it big playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings, and one of the players was just $1 away from a $3 million payday. The big winner won $1 million by matching all five white balls...
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson man in Hinds County. Carl Jolly, 45, is described as 5′10″ with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Tuesday, November 22, at around 6 a.m. in the 400...
WLBT
4 Louisiana women arrested after $17,000 robbery at Best Buy, Ulta in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four women from Louisiana have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise at Best Buy and Ulta in Madison. The incident happened on December 7 around 3 p.m. when Madison Police were called to the Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard regarding a pair of women in the store seen concealing items.
WLBT
Body found in Pearl apartment, believed to be there ‘about two weeks’
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was found by police in Pearl Saturday afternoon. According to Pearl Police Department Spokesperson Gregg Flynn, the body was found inside of an apartment along North Bierdeman Road. He says the body is believed to have been inside of the building for “about two...
breezynews.com
The Luckiest Place in Mississippi?
If you’re going to play the lottery, maybe you ought to drive to Hazlehurst to do it. The city of fewer than 3,600 residents seems to be the luckiest place in Mississippi. It’s now had two $1 million winners in less than two years. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and for another drawing in January 2021 were bought at different Hazlehurst retailers. The latest winner claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Flowood Wednesday. He’s the fifth person to win at least $1 million playing the lottery in Mississippi.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Hazlehurst
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big while playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings. One of the players won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega […]
Jackson not only Mississippi city with water woes. Vicksburg leaders hire engineers to help with wastewater problems that won’t go away.
Jackson is not the only Mississippi city with water woes. Although not as critical as the problems experienced in Mississippi’s capital city, the city of Vicksburg has been grappling with wastewater issues that will not go away. Problems with two pieces of equipment at Vicksburg’s wastewater treatment plant on...
Comments / 0