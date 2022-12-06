ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Cher's mother Georgia Holt dies at 96

NEW YORK — Georgia Holt, the mother of singer Cher and a model, actress and singer herself, has died at age 96. Cher confirmed her mother's death on Twitter. "Mom is gone," she wrote. Other details about the cause or date of death were not immediately released. Cher previously...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

A life ‘Lesson’ in friendship with LaTanya Richardson Jackson

B’way’s Sro Ethel Barrymore Theatre houses August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” with Samuel L. Jackson. Why only a limited run through January? Its director LaTanya Richardson Jackson: “Movie stars have to go where the bills get paid.” LaTanya, Jackson’s wife of 42 years: “I was raised in Georgia by grandparents. She was a cook, he sold hardware. Mom a nurse. My uncle ran the post office. Aunt, board of Ed. Stationed in Germany, my Marine father wrote poorly, so my name, Sonya, ended up LaTanya. “At 14 I was in pageants in Spelman College — where I met Sam. That’s when I could remember everything....
GEORGIA STATE
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy