Read full article on original website
Related
abc45.com
Truist Bank Robbed in Greensboro, Suspect At Large
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This morning around 10:50 a.m., Greensboro Police arrived at the Truist Bank at 3521 N Elm Street for a robbery. One suspect implied a weapon, leaving with with an unknown amount of cash. No injuries are reported at this time. There is currently no suspect description....
abc45.com
How to prevent RSV, COVID-19 & the Flu
Greensboro — With RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 cases still prevalent in the Triad, health officials are saying there are two ways to prevent these illnesses. ABC 45’s Michaela Leggett tells us how. According to infectious disease expert Dr. Christopher Ohl RSV cases in children are slowly declining. “Flu...
Comments / 0