How to Watch Liam Gallagher’s ‘Knebworth 22’ Concert Documentary for Free

Liam Gallagher’s Knebworth 22 documentary will premiere on Paramount+ on Tuesday (Dec. 6). The film chronicles Gallagher’s return to England’s Knebworth Park more than two decades after Oasis played the venue in 1996.

In June, the former Oasis frontman performed back-to-back, sold-out shows in front of 170,000 fans at Knebworth Park. The concert film was initially released in theaters on Nov. 17 before making its way to Paramount+ .

“I’m still in shock that I got to play Knebworth two nights, 26 years after I played it with Oasis,” Gallagher said . “I’m still trying to get my head around it. To have played to multiple generations at the same venues many years apart was beyond biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it. Knebworth for me was, and always will be, a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film and let’s do it again in another 26 years.”

Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 is directed by Toby L. and produced by Josh Connolly. Debbie Gwyther, Sam Eldridge, Kate Shepherd, Laura Collins, Jeremy Davies and Bruce Gilmer serve as executive producers.

How to Watch Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 for Free

Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 will debut exclusively on Paramount+ on Tuesday with additional premieres in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy and France on Wednesday (Dec. 7) and Germany, Austria and Switzerland the following day. If you’re already subscribed to Paramount+, click here to begin streaming once the film debuts.

Watch the trailer for Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 below.