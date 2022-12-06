ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

How to Watch Liam Gallagher’s ‘Knebworth 22’ Concert Documentary for Free

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Liam Gallagher’s Knebworth 22 documentary will premiere on Paramount+ on Tuesday (Dec. 6). The film chronicles Gallagher’s return to England’s Knebworth Park more than two decades after Oasis played the venue in 1996.

In June, the former Oasis frontman performed back-to-back, sold-out shows in front of 170,000 fans at Knebworth Park. The concert film was initially released in theaters on Nov. 17 before making its way to Paramount+ .

“I’m still in shock that I got to play Knebworth two nights, 26 years after I played it with Oasis,” Gallagher said . “I’m still trying to get my head around it. To have played to multiple generations at the same venues many years apart was beyond biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it. Knebworth for me was, and always will be, a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film and let’s do it again in another 26 years.”

Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 is directed by Toby L. and produced by Josh Connolly. Debbie Gwyther, Sam Eldridge, Kate Shepherd, Laura Collins, Jeremy Davies and Bruce Gilmer serve as executive producers.

How to Watch Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 for Free

Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 will debut exclusively on Paramount+ on Tuesday with additional premieres in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy and France on Wednesday (Dec. 7) and Germany, Austria and Switzerland the following day. If you’re already subscribed to Paramount+, click here to begin streaming once the film debuts.

Not subscribed? No worries! Paramount+ offers a free trial at sign-up, plus there are other ways to get discounts and extend the subscription without paying anything upfront.

Subscriptions usually start at $4.99 a month (or $49.99 annually) for the ad-supported Essential plan and $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year) to stream without ads. Looking for a deal? Paramount+ is currently 50% off for the first year when you subscribe to the annual plan. Offer ends Jan. 2, 2023.

Paramount+ $24.99/for one year after 7-day free trial $49.99/year 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

The streaming platform also provides students discounts, a bundle deal with Showtime for $11.99/month, and you have the option of joining through Prime Video . Want free Paramount+? It comes included with a subscription to Walmart+ ($12.95/month or 98/year after a 30-day free trial).

Paramount+ gives you instant access to tens of thousands of episodes and movies, NFL on CBS, local CBS stations, and 24-hour news with CBSN depending on your subscription. And if you need to access Paramount+ from outside of the U.S., use ExpressVPN .

From movies and acclaimed originals to live sports, Paramount+ offers a mountain of must-watch entertainment with a lineup of exclusives such as Tulsa King , 1883 , Criminal Minds: Evolution , Fantasy Football , The Good Fight , Mayor of Kingstown , Evil , Ink Master , Seal Team , The Game , RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars , iCarly , Rugrats , and movies such as Smile , Significant Other , Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , On the Come Up and Jackass Forever .

Watch the trailer for Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Mick Fleetwood’s Iconic Wooden Balls From ‘Rumours’ Album Cover Sell for $128,000

The rumors are true: Mick Fleetwood’s balls are worth a whole lot of money. On Dec. 3 and 4 in Beverly Hills, items from the Fleetwood Mac archives were auctioned off shortly after the death of Christine McVie, with the biggest sale price — $128,000, to be exact — going to the pair of wooden balls sported by the band’s namesake on the iconic Rumours album cover. Related An Appreciation of Christine McVie, Poet Laureate of the Morning After 12/09/2022 The balls were just one (or two, if you want to be precise) of nearly 900 items sold during the sale — which was...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Billboard

A$AP Rocky Announces ‘Album’s Done,’ Debuts New Song ‘Same Problems’ During Amazon Music Live Concert: Watch

A$AP Rocky announced that his new album is finished before taking the stage to perform some new songs at Amazon Music Live Thursday night (Dec. 8). He made the PSA during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. “Thursday night football. Amazon. My first time back on the stage. Album’s finished, Don’t Be Dumb. Let’s go!” the rapper exclaimed. Rocky later returned to the screen for those watching Amazon Music Live at home, the streamer’s live concert series hosted by 2 Chainz, to perform four unreleased songs from Don’t Be Dumb as well as some fan-favorite classics such as “Everyday,” “Yamborghini...
Billboard

RM Delivers Stunning Mini ‘Indigo’ Concert While Surrounded by Art & Nature: Watch

RM is rooting himself in nature and taking in all the delights that a museum — specifically, the Dia Beacon in New York — has to offer. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the BTS rapper shared a 12-minute concert special taped at the contemporary art installation space to perform four tracks from his debut studio album, Indigo. The video kicked off with a performance of the album’s lead single, “Wild Flower (with youjeen).” RM appeared from the Dia Beacon’s maze-like garden space in a gray shirt, pants and chunky shoes to give an impassioned performance of the track solo. The scene then...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Cardi B Offers Her Hilarious Hot Takes on ‘The Crown’ Season 5: ‘Camilla Think She Slick’

It’s safe to say Cardi B is invested in The Crown. On Thursday (Dec. 7), the superstar took to social media to share her thoughts as she continued binging Season 5 of the hit Netflix drama. Related Cardi B Tells Fans Considering Butt Injections: 'Don't!' 12/08/2022 Most of the rapper’s hottest takes had to do with the illicit romance between then-Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams) as well as the couple’s blatant manipulation of Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) as they carried on their affair. “Why would Charles want Diana to hang out with Camila? THE NERVE the f–k...
Billboard

HYBE Signs First Japanese Group &TEAM: Watch Their Debut Music Videos

As a significant part of HYBE’s grand plans for 2022 and 2023, the Korean entertainment corporation’s first Japan-based act officially arrived on the music scene with its debut EP this week. &TEAM is the nine-member boy band aiming to be a “global” group with representation from their Japanese, Korean, Taiwanese and German backgrounds. Consisting of members K, Fuma, Nicholas, EJ, Yuma, Jo, Harua, Taki and Maki, the nine were selected from the singing competition show &AUDITION – The Howling that wrapped in September. The program featured HYBE chairman Bang Si-Hyuk leading and advising the group, while Scooter Braun and Zico appeared...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Goes Full Director Mode in ‘All Too Well’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage: Watch

And … cut. Taylor Swift released her longest directorial project to date last year when she dropped “All Too Well: The Short Film,” a heartbreaking 14-minute music video starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. And now, she’s giving fans a glimpse into how she put the whole thing together. In a Thursday (Dec. 8) post on Instagram, the 32-year-old pop star shared several minutes of behind-the-scenes footage from her shoot with Sink and O’Brien, who portrayed onscreen the dysfunctional, age-gap relationship Swift describes in her record-setting No. 1 Red (Taylor’s Version) track “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).” In many of...
Billboard

Kanye West Shares First Song Since Antisemitic Interviews & Social Posts

Kanye West has had a lot to say over the past few months, facing backlash over his antisemitic interviews and social media posts since early October, but the one place he hasn’t been sounding off is in song. That changed Wednesday (Dec. 7) when Ye posted a new song titled “Someday We’ll All Be Free,” which samples Donny Hathaway’s 1973 song of the same name, to his Instagram and also shared it with Alex Jones to play on his far-right talk show InfoWars. Related A Timeline of the Consequences Kanye West Has Faced for His 'WLM' Shirts & Antisemitic Hate… 12/07/2022 The lyrics address much...
Billboard

Nikki Glaser Elated to Sit on Passenger Side For ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With Wilco: ‘One of the Best Rock Bands of All Time’

Alicia Keys, Metallica, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Anitta and… Jeff Tweedy? Some of music’s biggest superstars have hopped in the driver’s seat for Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series over the past five years. But when comedian Nikki Glaser was asked by the show’s producers who she wanted to tool around with the first name that came to mind was one of her favorite bands: Tweedy’s Wilco. Related Here's 'The News': Paramore Drops New Song & Horror-Themed Music Video 12/08/2022 “They are objectively one of the best rock bands of all time. This isn’t up for debate,” Glaser tells Billboard about the beloved band...
Billboard

Flo Milli Gets the Crowd Feeling ‘Conceited’ During Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Concert Event

As the Samsung NXT 2.0 singing competition marches on, Flo Milli, the second celebrity mentor in the campaign, brought the crowd to their feet with an energetic set during Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players concert event. Preceding a performance by City Girls, the rising star jump started an evening dedicated to female rap at Hollywood’s Academy L.A. event space. With its industrial architecture, moving light system and customizable LED panels surrounding the walls and roof of the venue, the rapper took to the stage in a sparkling gold two-piece with backup dancers in-tow as the crowd erupted with excitement.  Kicking off the set...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of 2022: Comeback Artist of the Year — Sam Smith

For this year’s update of our ongoing Greatest Pop Star by Year project, Billboard is counting down our staff picks for the top 10 pop stars of 2021 all this week and next. First, a salute to the artist who made the most impressive comeback this year: resurgent (and reinvented) pop star Sam Smith. By 2015, Sam Smith’s name was synonymous with global success. The U.K. singer-songwriter achieved hits and acclaim in Britain as early as 2013 — and in 2014, that acclaim built to stateside recognition, after they released a career-defining single in “Stay With Me” and unveiled their debut album In the Lonely...
Billboard

Mariah Carey Duets With 11-Year-Old Daughter Monroe at First Post-COVID Christmas Concert: ‘This Is My Baby Girl!’

TORONTO — At her first live concert since the pandemic, the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, brought out her princess, Monroe, to duet with her at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Friday night on the 19th-century carol “Away in a Manger,” and the 11-year-old is cut from the same tulle cloth as her mom. In other words, she can sing. Both mom and daughter, resplendent in sparkly white dresses and tiaras, sat for the song on a set that included Christmas trees, presents and toy soldiers. Related Mariah Carey Hilariously Chides Stephen Colbert Over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Lyrics 12/10/2022 “This is...
Billboard

Kenny Chesney Honors Late Dog Ruby by Releasing Song Inspired by Her for Charity: Listen

Kenny Chesney is using his music to honor his best friend. Chesney is releasing “Da Ruba Girl” — a song inspired by his dog Ruby — on Friday (Dec. 9). The song is inspired by his beloved four-legged pal, and was previously shared on his No Shoes Radio station on SiriusXM. “I wrote ‘Da Ruba Girl’ about Ruby, because she was this spirit who had so many different pieces to who she was,” Chesney told People about the tune. “It was a fun song, and I’d recorded it, but never included it on an album. Instead we’d play it...
Billboard

Steve Martin & Martin Short Joined by Selena Gomez for ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue

Steve Martin and Martin Short brought their A-game to their joint Saturday Night Live opening monologue, reading each other eulogies and surprising viewers with an appearance from their Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez. Before diving into each other’s eulogies, the comedians took a second to reminisce about their past SNL hosting gigs, with the Dec. 10 episode being Martin’s 16th time hosting the show and Short’s third. “You see, we are like Harry and Meghan,” Short said, referring to Netflix’s new docuseries from the couple. “No one’s rooting for us, but you’ll tune in to watch anyway.” Martin then...
Billboard

How hello82 Brought K-Pop Fan E-Commerce to the Top of the Charts & On Tour With ATEEZ

To millions of K-pop fans, hello82 has been a destination to watch their favorite idols take on viral challenges, play celebrity babysitter to kids, attempt karaoke in foreign languages and star in other ready-to-share videos. But in the past year, the company behind the multi-language YouTube channels has expanded its e-commerce offerings to better meet its’ viewers’ wants. The results have led to success for the four-year-old company on the Billboard charts and, as of last week, completing their first “tour.” When ATEEZ‘s first U.S. shows since 2019 kicked off in January for The Fellowship: Beginning of the End tour, the band was selling...
Billboard

Bowen Yang Has a Serious Question After Joining ‘Wicked’ Movie

Bowen Yang was announced Friday (Dec. 9) as the latest star to be cast in the upcoming Wicked movie, and the comedian has some thoughts about it. After Variety reported the casting news, the Saturday Night Live star took to social media to share a photo of “Galinda” — the birth name of the Good Witch before she rebrands herself as “Glinda” in the musical — written on a whiteboard in pink marker and surrounded by a giant heart. “What the f— is a ‘hoi polloi’????” he wrote in the caption, referencing the bougie phrase found in the lyrics of...
Billboard

Chart Rewind: In 1990, Stevie B Sent ‘The Postman Song’ to No. 1 on the Hot 100

While many listeners have surely dedicated Stevie B’s 1990 smash ballad “Because I Love You (The Postman Song)” to a romantic interest, its writer, Warren Brooks, remembers that it was inspired by a different source. “It was God talking to me, telling me He got my letter, and that whenever I needed Him, He’d be there for me,” Brooks tells Billboard. “I was feeling a little down one day, and talking to God, and God talking to me. That’s how it came about. I just wrote down what came to me.” Related Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' Atop Hot 100 for Sixth Week, Six Holiday...
Billboard

Billie Eilish, The Killers, Foals, Imagine Dragons Among 2023 Reading & Leeds Festival Headliners

The lineups for 2023’s Reading & Leeds Festival was revealed on Friday morning (Dec. 9), with Billie Eilish, The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Foals, Lewis Capaldi and Sam Fender announced as headliners. It will be a return to the top slot for previous headliners the Killers and Foals, while the rest will be making their topline debut; Eilish, 20, will also become the youngest solo artist to headline. Other acts revealed on the first poster for the event that will take place from Aug. 25-27 include Wet Leg, Loyle Carner, Steve Lacy, Central Cee, Slowthai, Becky Hills, Lil Tjay, Meekz, Nessa...
GEORGIA STATE
Billboard

Guillermo Del Toro Shares His ‘Admiration’ for Taylor Swift & Their Love of Fairy Tales

Days after Taylor Swift revealed that she identifies with Game of Thrones‘ Arya Stark and gushed over the series’ director Guillermo Del Toro, the filmmaker returned the love for the Grammy-winning superstar. “She’s a very accomplished director, she’s incredibly articulate and deep about what she’s trying to do—and what she will do,” he told W Magazine when asked if he’s a Swiftie. “I have the greatest admiration for her; we had one of the most stimulating and gratifying conversations.” Del Toro added that the duo have many “common interests,” including fairy tales. “Her interest in fable and myth and the origins of fairy tale is...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy