Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement ParkTravel MavenGatlinburg, TN
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned North Carolina Amusement ParkTravel MavenMaggie Valley, NC
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
This North Carolina Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBryson City, NC
Related
tribpapers.com
North Buncombe Man’s Connection with “The Killer”
North Buncombe – Early Rock-n-Roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, died on October 28th of this year. Most of you probably already know that, but what you may not know is Lewis’s connection with North Buncombe in the form of one of his band members. Eddie DeBruhl of...
WXII 12
Did you feel it? 2.7 magnitude earthquake rocks parts of North Carolina
VALLEY HILL, N.C. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a magnitude 2.7 earthquake rocked part of North Carolina. The USGS said the earthquake was reported northwest of Valley Hill in Henderson, North Carolina near the Asheville area. The earthquake was reported late Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. The epicenter is underground at a depth of 2.3 miles.
iheart.com
BunCo Detention Officer Fired, Earthquake in Laurel Park, WCU Hikes Tuition
Federal Grant To Help Asheville Airport Terminal Expansion. (Asheville, NC) -- A federal grant is going to help the Asheville Regional Airport expand. Senator Thom Tillis announced Wednesday that the airport authority will receive four-point-three-million-dollars from the FAA to support a terminal expansion and improvement. Groundbreaking is set for this spring, with a completion date expected in four-to-five years. The vice president for marketing at the airport says they're seeing record growth again this year.
WLOS.com
With a boom and rumble, earthquake shakes Henderson County residents
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Henderson County a little before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. No damage was reported, but many residents heard and felt it. Laurel Park residents Syd Chipman and Janet Marshall shared their experiences near the center...
Charlotte Stories
2.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes North Carolina Just West of Charlotte
Last night at 10:23pm (est) a 2.7 magnitude earthquake was detected near Hendersonville, NC (about 90 miles west of Charlotte). According to the USGS, the quake had a specific coordinate of 35.301°N 82.486°W and a depth of 3.8km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region...
Two earthquakes strike western NC within minutes
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two earthquakes were reported in North Carolina on Wednesday night. Both happened around 10:30 p.m. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Valley Hill, then a 2.1 quake was reported somewhere south of Asheville. Officials have not reported any damage, but the earthquakes had some neighbors...
Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
WBIR
Strangers' journey from Florida to Knoxville in van after canceled flight gets millions of views online
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alanah Story was in Orlando, Florida when she decided to do a roundoff back handspring with her cousin. “Because of that, I had a really bad concussion that's like still bugging me today," she said. The next day they went to the airport with her mom...
iheart.com
1 North Carolina City Named One Of The Best Places To Travel In 2023
It's never too early to start planning your 2023 travel plans! Travel + Leisure compiled a list of 50 of the most beautiful, interesting and unique places around the world to travel to in the new year. While the list features notable destinations like the sun-soaked beaches of Maui and the stunning expanse of Tanzania, one city in North Carolina managed to make the cut.
WLOS.com
'She was like a ray of sunshine:' North Henderson High senior killed in head-on crash
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County community is in mourning after a head-on collision on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 8, left a teenager dead and multiple others injured. Henderson County Public Schools confirmed Friday, Dec. 9, that a teenage girl killed in a wreck Thursday afternoon was...
wspa.com
Governor suspends Pickens city council member after arrest
PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South Carolina’s governor following his arrest and indictment. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/governor-suspends-pickens-city-council-member-after-arrest/. Governor suspends Pickens city council member after …. PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South...
North Carolina school board member resigns after being targeted by anti-trans attacks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A member of the Asheville City Board of Education has resigned from her position due to anti-trans attacks during school board meetings. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that Peyton O’Conner announced her resignation from the Asheville City Board of Education on Monday, effective immediately. The Citizen-Times says that a pastor, Ronald Gates, […]
wvlt.tv
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
wkyufm.org
Churches in Knoxville, Tenn. are experimenting with ways to draw young people back
American Christianity is in the midst of an identity crisis. Attendance, especially among millennials and Gen Z, is in steep decline. They say traditional church services don't speak to their lives. And in response, religious leaders are scrambling to stay relevant. NPR's John Burnett reports on three churches in Knoxville, Tenn., that are experimenting with new ways to offer meaning in people's lives.
WLOS.com
WNC man sentenced to 5 months in prison after guilty plea for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A western North Carolina man was sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to a felony related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a plea deal in March, Lewis Easton Cantwell, of Waynesville, pleaded guilty to obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement.
1 charged after dismembered bears found in NC
Wildlife officials have charged a man after three bears were found dismembered in western North Carolina.
avlwatchdog.org
Mission Offers ‘COVID Immunity’ Defense in Response to Malpractice Suit
[This article appeared Dec. 5 in Smoky Mountain News and is republished with permission.]. Hospital Corporation of America and Asheville’s Mission Hospital have responded to a lawsuit filed by a Canton woman that claims their negligence led to life-threatening complications during the birth of her son. The suit, initially...
WLOS.com
Asheville school board member resigns after tense exchange
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Asheville City Board of Education has resigned two weeks after a tense exchange during a meeting where she was misgendered. Board member Peyton O'Conner said in a statement she decided to step down to avoid giving the group the Alliance Defending Freedom a platform for future attacks.
Comments / 2