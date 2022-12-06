ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika.

According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as a 7th-grade history teacher and was later promoted to assistant principal.

Brock earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education from Auburn University in 2003 and her Master of Education in Secondary Education for Social Studies in 2008. Brock also earned her Master of Education in Administration from Auburn University in 2014.

Opelika City Schools say that Brock will continue to serve as an assistant principal for Opelika Middle School until the end of the year and transition into the Fox Run Principal in June 2023.

