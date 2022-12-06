(Rock Port) -- Rock Port boys basketball is heading into a busy stretch after a 1-2 showing in close games at the Mound City Invitational last week. “I think we’re trying to play hard as a basketball team,” Coach Aaron Carpenter told KMA Sports on Friday’s Upon Further Review. “We played in a pretty tough tournament. I think we played some pretty tough teams. I wish it would have turned out in a better way, but at this point, I feel like we’re trying to play hard and trying to do the right things.”

ROCK PORT, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO