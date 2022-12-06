Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (12/9): Creston grabs OT win, Shenandoah picks up victory No. 1
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah got their first win, Glenwood was impressive, Creston won in OT, Mount Ayr kept winning, AL downed TJ, South Holt picked up a big W and much more from Friday in KMAland boys hoops. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood 73 Clarinda 47. Logyn Eckheart led three Glenwood players...
kmaland.com
Loaded Lewis Central girls wrestling stressing daily improvement
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central looks to have a powerhouse lineup in the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling. The Titans' program is rolling under former Thomas Jefferson head coach August Manz, and big things may soon be in store. "The girls have come out blazing," Manz said. "We've exceeded...
kmaland.com
KMAland Swimming (12/8): Lewis Central beats Millard South
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central edged Millard South in KMAland swimming action on Thursday. Lewis Central won seven of the 11 events. Patrick Chase and Gavin Rothmeyer played a hand in two individual wins. Chase won the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.54) and 100-yard freestyle (51.05). Rothmeyer won the 50-yard freestyle (23.29) and 100-yard butterfly (59.08). Jimmy Koch won the 200-yard medley in 2:15.22.
kmaland.com
Glenwood alum Sanders, Maryville grad Sundell honored on Phil Steele All-MVFC teams
(KMAland) -- A pair of former KMAlanders were honored by Phil Steele with the release of the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference teams. Glenwood alum and South Dakota State senior Caleb Sanders (DL) was a first team pick while Maryville alum and North Dakota State senior Jalen Sundell (OL) was a second team honor.
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Girls Basketball): Treynor 54 Logan-Magnolia 32
Both Treynor basketball teams posted impressive performances in a sweep of Logan-Magnolia Friday night.
kmaland.com
Exira-EHK girls outlast CAM in 62-58 barn burner
(Anita) -- The Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton girl's basketball team (3-0) outlasted the CAM Cougars (3-2) to stay undefeated in their early 2023 campaign. There may be some new faces taking the spotlight for Exira-EHK, but when it mattered most in the fourth quarter, the Spartans hit a pair of clutch threes and a trio of free throws to ice away a 62-58 win over their Rolling Valley Conference rival, CAM.
kmaland.com
Treynor cruises to sweep of Lo-Ma
(Treynor) -- Both Treynor basketball teams posted impressive performances in a sweep of Logan-Magnolia Friday night. A dominant third quarter and a suffocating defense guided the 2A No. 5 Cardinals (4-0, 3-0) to a 54-32 win over Logan-Magnolia (3-2, 2-1) in a pivotal Western Iowa Conference clash. "We knew it...
kmaland.com
Crouse reaches career milestone as East Mills holds off Stanton
(Malvern) -- The early-season unbeaten streak for the East Mills Wolverines (5-0) continued Friday in a 66-61 victory over Stanton (2-2). What appeared to be another easy victory for the Wolverines quickly turned into a dogfight. “We came out and stomped on [Stanton’s] throats and they started hitting their shots,...
kmaland.com
Stanton finds groove late, closes out low-scoring affair against East Mills
(Malvern) -- The Stanton Viqueens (4-0) stayed perfect on the season with a 35-26 victory over East Mills (3-3) Friday. Lockdown defense and a rough shooting night for both squads combined to produce a low-scoring affair. “We just had a lid on the basket,” Stanton head coach Dave Snyder said....
kmaland.com
Rock Port boys basketball heading into busy, tough stretch
(Rock Port) -- Rock Port boys basketball is heading into a busy stretch after a 1-2 showing in close games at the Mound City Invitational last week. “I think we’re trying to play hard as a basketball team,” Coach Aaron Carpenter told KMA Sports on Friday’s Upon Further Review. “We played in a pretty tough tournament. I think we played some pretty tough teams. I wish it would have turned out in a better way, but at this point, I feel like we’re trying to play hard and trying to do the right things.”
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (12/10): Iowa, Nebraska roll, Creighton outlasts Drake
(KMAland) -- Iowa and Nebraska rolled, Creighton outlasted Drake and Northwest Missouri State and K-State both lost in regional women’s college basketball on Saturday. Iowa (8-3, 2-0): No. 16 Iowa rolled to an 87-64 win over Minnesota (5-5, 1-1). Caitlin Clark dominated with 32 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and four steals, and Monika Czinano posted 22 points and five boards. McKenna Warnock pitched in 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Hawkeyes.
kmaland.com
Linda Dunn, 70, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, December 12, 2022. Memorials: Suggested to the Regency Retirement Residence or American Diabetes Association. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Annette Paul, 59, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: suggested to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Private family interment at Mamre Cemetery-Stanton, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Charles "Chuck" Eklof, 89, of Stanton, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Betty Hefflefinger, 90, of Corning, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, December 11, 2022. Visitation Start:3:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Open Visitation. Visitation End:5:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Family receiving friends. Memorials:Rose...
kmaland.com
Exira-EHK boys win double overtime thriller 73-71 over CAM
(Anita) -- It took two extra periods of basketball, but the Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton boys (3-0) survived a late surge from CAM (1-2) in a Rolling Valley Conference thriller Friday night. The Spartans led by as much as 16 points in the first half, however, a valiant effort from CAM led...
kmaland.com
Edna Woodard, 80, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
Charles W. "Chuck" Beck, 85, Fairfax, Missouri
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: Wounded Warriors Project or Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
kmaland.com
Baird Christmas lights shine Saturday
(Red Oak) -- Family members of a Montgomery County man are helping one of KMAland's greatest Christmas traditions continue. For almost a half-century, residents have enjoyed the Baird family's elaborate Christmas light display at the Jack Baird Farm at 1233 E Avenue in Red Oak. Plans call for switching on the lights for the first time this holiday season Saturday evening. Chris Baird is the son of Jack Baird, the light display's creator. Chris talked about the origins of the family's annual decorations on KMA's "Morning Show" Friday morning.
Comments / 0