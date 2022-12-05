ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 105.1

STM Wins State Title in the Wildest Fourth Quarter Comeback You Will Ever See

The battle for the LHSAA select division II state championship was set between two Lafayette area schools. It was an offensive showdown between the Knights of LCA and the Cougars of STM. The Knights were 10-3 and coming off of back-to-back electric offensive performances in the quarter and semifinal games. The Knights battled back against Da LA Salle in a 70-49 victory and then proceeded to put up 68 points on Teurlings Catholic. They set up a rematch with in-district rivals STM. The Cougars were 12-1 on the season and coming off a dominant 38-7 win over E.D. White. With the stage set for the Lafayette showdown, let's take a look at how the game went.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

WATCH The Suns Media Call for Zion to Get Hurt

The Pelicans are the number 1 seed in the Western Conference. They played the Suns on Friday and won in tremendous fashion. At the end of the game, Zion Williamson did a 360 dunk as the clock was expiring. As a former basketball player usually that is frowned upon; however, Chris Paul didn't dribble out the clock and tried to draw a foul on a layup. Thus all rules are out the window.
PHOENIX, AZ
Classic Rock 105.1

Independence Bowl Bound? Here Are the 10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport

If you're coming to Shreveport for the 2022 Independence Bowl, here are the best restaurants to check out during your visit!. If you haven't heard, the matchup for this year's Radiance Technologies 46th Independence Bowl will be between Louisiana's own Ragin' Cajuns from Lafayette and the University of Houston Cougars. Since both teams are within driving distance, I think their fans will travel well. Plus, we have a ton of ULL alumni and fans here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area already. Add in the balmy temperatures we've been enjoying so far this month and we've got the makings for a great day of football Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at 2 pm at Independence Stadium. Fast fact; this is the 10th time the teams have faced each other and the Cajuns won the last time they played each other in 2006.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

3 Southern Human Jukebox Band Students Killed in Tragic Accident Off I-49 Shoulder in Louisiana

Friends and loved ones are mourning the sudden loss of three Southern University students who were killed in an accident off I-49 in Louisiana. A release from Louisiana State Police on Wednesday confirmed that Texas residents Tyran Williams, 19, Dylan Young, 21, and Broderick Moore, 19, were victims in a fatal crash that happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 6).
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Acadiana’s Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee’s

If you are traveling from Louisiana to or through Texas, what is the one stop you know you are going to make?. Buc-ee's! It's just a given. It is the ultimate stop for food, snacks, drinks, or any kind of shopping really. Even if it's just a potty break, you know you want to stop at a Buc-ee's. They may or may not have the cleanest bathrooms out of all gas stations (if that's what you can even call Buc-ee's).
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Damage to a Lafayette Home on Street of Love

Lafayette firefighters have been very busy this morning working to put out a fire at a home in the 100 block of Street of Love. According to fire investigators Alton Trahan, the firefighters were called out to the home around 9:30 today after someone noticed the outside of the home was on fire.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Cajuns Palms RV Resort Officially Re-Named Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge

Cajun Palms RV Resort in St. Martin Parish has a new name. As of today, the popular local/regional destination is now Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge. The transition to this new brand is currently underway as renovations to fully embrace Camp Margaritaville's signature experiences will take place over the next few months and will wrap up sometime in Spring 2023.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Beau Chene Students Evacuated After Two Threats in One Day

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Beau Chene High School started the school day in lockdown, but almost as soon as students were released from it, they were forced to evacuate. According to the St. Landry Sheriff's Office, the school was placed in lockdown this morning after a student alerted the school's administration to a threat they had seen.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Supreme Court Denies to Hear Case Involving Lafayette Drainage Project, Upholds Lower Court Ruling for LCG

There have been many battles lately involving drainage issues in Lafayette. Court battles, more specifically. Judge Valerie Gotch-Garrett ruled against them earlier this year and said LCG's taking of the Bendel Family's property "was made arbitrarily, capriciously, or in bad faith." This involves 372 acres of land on Homewood Drive owned by Bendel Partnership that is on the Vermilion River at its confluence with Coulee Ile Des Cannes, as pointed out by Claire Taylor of The Advocate..
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy