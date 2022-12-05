Read full article on original website
STM Wins State Title in the Wildest Fourth Quarter Comeback You Will Ever See
The battle for the LHSAA select division II state championship was set between two Lafayette area schools. It was an offensive showdown between the Knights of LCA and the Cougars of STM. The Knights were 10-3 and coming off of back-to-back electric offensive performances in the quarter and semifinal games. The Knights battled back against Da LA Salle in a 70-49 victory and then proceeded to put up 68 points on Teurlings Catholic. They set up a rematch with in-district rivals STM. The Cougars were 12-1 on the season and coming off a dominant 38-7 win over E.D. White. With the stage set for the Lafayette showdown, let's take a look at how the game went.
UPDATE: LCA Coaches Meet With STM Student Seen on Camera Using Racial Slur, Ask For Grace & Mercy
The thriller of a state championship showdown between STM and LCA was even wilder than advertised but a video that was allegedly recorded at the game has sparked major backlash on social media. UPDATE:. LCA Coaches Reggie Williams and Trev Faulk met with the young man accused of using the...
Fans React to Scary Health News about Louisiana Alum Max Mitchell
Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun offensive lineman Max Mitchell has been a bright spot for the New York Jets this season when he's been able to play. Drafted in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it didn't take Mitchell long to cement himself as the starting right tackle in New York.
Zion Broke an Unwritten Rule Against the Suns, But Was He Justified?
The Pelicans sit safely atop the Western Conference after a beatdown of the Phoenix Suns last night in the Blender. But that isn't what has Pels fans buzzing this morning. Well after the game was decided (the Pels were up by double digits with mere seconds remaining), star Zion Williamson got the ball off a long pass from Larry Nance and did this.
WATCH The Suns Media Call for Zion to Get Hurt
The Pelicans are the number 1 seed in the Western Conference. They played the Suns on Friday and won in tremendous fashion. At the end of the game, Zion Williamson did a 360 dunk as the clock was expiring. As a former basketball player usually that is frowned upon; however, Chris Paul didn't dribble out the clock and tried to draw a foul on a layup. Thus all rules are out the window.
Independence Bowl Bound? Here Are the 10 Best Places to Eat in Shreveport
If you're coming to Shreveport for the 2022 Independence Bowl, here are the best restaurants to check out during your visit!. If you haven't heard, the matchup for this year's Radiance Technologies 46th Independence Bowl will be between Louisiana's own Ragin' Cajuns from Lafayette and the University of Houston Cougars. Since both teams are within driving distance, I think their fans will travel well. Plus, we have a ton of ULL alumni and fans here in the Shreveport-Bossier City area already. Add in the balmy temperatures we've been enjoying so far this month and we've got the makings for a great day of football Friday, December 23rd, 2022, at 2 pm at Independence Stadium. Fast fact; this is the 10th time the teams have faced each other and the Cajuns won the last time they played each other in 2006.
3 Southern Human Jukebox Band Students Killed in Tragic Accident Off I-49 Shoulder in Louisiana
Friends and loved ones are mourning the sudden loss of three Southern University students who were killed in an accident off I-49 in Louisiana. A release from Louisiana State Police on Wednesday confirmed that Texas residents Tyran Williams, 19, Dylan Young, 21, and Broderick Moore, 19, were victims in a fatal crash that happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 6).
Acadiana’s Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee’s
If you are traveling from Louisiana to or through Texas, what is the one stop you know you are going to make?. Buc-ee's! It's just a given. It is the ultimate stop for food, snacks, drinks, or any kind of shopping really. Even if it's just a potty break, you know you want to stop at a Buc-ee's. They may or may not have the cleanest bathrooms out of all gas stations (if that's what you can even call Buc-ee's).
City of Scott Elects Moreau, Domingue, and Roy to City Council
SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - The City of Scott voted to determine who would hold seats for City Councilman-at-Large, District 3, and District 4. After all the votes were tallied for Scott City Councilman-at-Large, Mark Moreau edged out Chris Richard by five votes, winning 567 to 562. Louisiana does not...
Damage to a Lafayette Home on Street of Love
Lafayette firefighters have been very busy this morning working to put out a fire at a home in the 100 block of Street of Love. According to fire investigators Alton Trahan, the firefighters were called out to the home around 9:30 today after someone noticed the outside of the home was on fire.
What is on the December Ballot for Voters Across Acadiana?
On Saturday, December 10th, voters from across Acadiana and Louisiana will head to the polls to let their voices be heard. City Council, Mayoral, and Judge races will be on the ballot, as well as three Constitutional Amendment proposals. PAR's Guides to the Constitutional Amendments. Every election cycle that contains...
Cajuns Palms RV Resort Officially Re-Named Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge
Cajun Palms RV Resort in St. Martin Parish has a new name. As of today, the popular local/regional destination is now Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge. The transition to this new brand is currently underway as renovations to fully embrace Camp Margaritaville's signature experiences will take place over the next few months and will wrap up sometime in Spring 2023.
Beau Chene Students Evacuated After Two Threats in One Day
ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Beau Chene High School started the school day in lockdown, but almost as soon as students were released from it, they were forced to evacuate. According to the St. Landry Sheriff's Office, the school was placed in lockdown this morning after a student alerted the school's administration to a threat they had seen.
Mandez’s Seafood Bar & Grill to Open Second Location in Youngsville
Mandez's Seafood Bar & Grill will be opening a second location in Youngsville in early 2023. The announcement was made by Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter on his official Facebook page and locals are already excited to have Mandez's moving into the neighborhood. Mandez's restaurant has been open at its Doucet...
Who Is Running for Lafayette Mayor-President? One Incumbent & One Newcomer to the Race
Next year's race for Lafayette Mayor-President is shaping up to be interesting. Two events are planned for the same day next week in order to announce that one candidate is running for re-election and one candidate is announcing her bid for the job. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory will be holding...
250 Pounds of Cocaine Found in Vehicle After Police Chase in Louisiana
We are learning more about a police pursuit from a few days ago in Baton Rouge. As we previously reported here, Louisiana State Police attempted to stop a Chevrolet Suburban in West Baton Rouge Parish around 10:02 p.m. Thursday. When the pursuit put too many others (citizens and other drivers)...
Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man
With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
Body of Abbeville Man Pulled From Canal in Vermilion Parish After Apparent Drowning
Sad news to report out of Vermilion Parish as an Abbeville man likely drowned after he fell from his boat in the Hebert Canal over the weekend. Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say the man has been identified as 52-year-old Jeremy Stelly of Abbeville. LDWF agents...
Louisiana Supreme Court Denies to Hear Case Involving Lafayette Drainage Project, Upholds Lower Court Ruling for LCG
There have been many battles lately involving drainage issues in Lafayette. Court battles, more specifically. Judge Valerie Gotch-Garrett ruled against them earlier this year and said LCG's taking of the Bendel Family's property "was made arbitrarily, capriciously, or in bad faith." This involves 372 acres of land on Homewood Drive owned by Bendel Partnership that is on the Vermilion River at its confluence with Coulee Ile Des Cannes, as pointed out by Claire Taylor of The Advocate..
Louisiana Man Saves Family From Drowning After Crash
Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 182 near LA Highway 662 in Assumption Parish Wednesday and they found a small vehicle submerged in the water. What they did not know upon arrival is that a family of four, two who are small children, were rescued...
