Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Insists There's a "Glitch in the Matrix" After Greeting Person She Thought Was Dead
Where did they come from?
Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment
If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
Healthline
The Best Anxiety Tools: An Expert’s Advice
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Best essential oil: Eden Botanicals French Lavender Essential Oil. Best comfort tool: Warmies. Best fidget toy for kids and teens: Speks Geode...
Adult ADHD Is Real. Here’s How I Live With It.
At the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, I had just graduated from film studies college. I had no job, primarily because my privileged self wasn’t looking for one. I figured that I might as well use the time to work on myself and decided to begin therapy as a step towards that.
MedicalXpress
Eyes offer a window into the mystery of human consciousness
Since he was a kid Hal Blumenfeld has wondered about the nature of human consciousness. "It's what makes us human and makes life worthwhile," said Blumenfeld, now the Mark Loughridge and Michele Williams Professor of Neurology at Yale. "And it's still a mystery of modern science." In a recent study,...
ktalnews.com
Best gifts for young adults
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It can be difficult to read what your children want when they’re growing up and leaving the house because even they don’t know. They’re going to want your help and guidance, and gifts will give them the comfort they need as they head out on their own. It’s critical to make a confident start, and providing your young adult with the right equipment will give them that confidence.
7 cool gadgets every tech-lover will enjoy
There are so many gadgets and gizmos that come our way, and it is not surprising that most of us love to geek out over them. If you’re an average person, who just wants to enjoy the small things in life, then smart gadgets can be an excellent addition to your daily routine.
technologynetworks.com
Trauma Exposure May Alter Brain Networks Linked to Learning and Survival
Exposure to trauma can be life-changing – and researchers are learning more about how traumatic events may physically change our brains. But these changes are not happening because of physical injury, rather our brain appears to rewire itself after these experiences. Understanding the mechanisms involved in these changes and how the brain learns about an environment and predicts threats and safety is a focus of the ZVR Lab at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester, which is led by assistant professor Benjamin Suarez- Jimenez, Ph.D.
womensrunning.com
What Is Pelvic Tilt And How Can It Affect Your Running? Here’s The Science.
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Whether you’re new to trail running or a longtime fanatic, there’s a good chance you’ve heard the term “pelvic tilt.” From messing with your stride to causing back pain and tight hips, there are a host of issues we like to attribute to the enigmatic pelvic tilt. Although the term is thrown around often, uncovering the truth behind it leads into murky territory.
Comments / 0