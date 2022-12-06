ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

'They are my family': A makeup artist's French bulldogs were stolen from her Milwaukee home. One is still missing.

By Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago
Makeup artist Jenna Hayes' two French bulldogs would follow her everywhere. The three would cuddle, play and spend "so much time together." But now, a beloved member of their trio is missing.

When Hayes walked into her Milwaukee home the morning of Nov. 23, she noticed that her kitchen drawers and dog gate were open. Then panic set in.

Her "babies," dogs Frankie and Stella, had been stolen.

"I felt like I couldn’t breathe and was sobbing," Hayes told the Journal Sentinel. "I feel like it was almost like blacking out. I couldn’t think. I was shaking."

After calling police, Hayes took to social media to start spreading the word. After receiving tips via Facebook, Hayes was reunited with Frankie on Thanksgiving.

But nearly two weeks later, Stella — described as a small blue brindle pup — remains missing.

"It’s scary and sickening and makes you question everything," Hayes said in a typed message. "But above all, I’m just doing everything I possibly can to get Stella home safely."

The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating the burglary of the dogs. Police continue to seek an unknown suspect or suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or via the P3 Tips app.

Hayes believes this was a targeted incident since Frenchies are a popular, expensive breed. She said she assumes the dogs were stolen to be sold.

A Ring camera from a nearby residence captured footage of two people looking around Hayes' southside home and through her windows multiple times the night before the dogs were taken, she said.

Hayes said she is "truly not concerned" with anyone getting in trouble. But rather, she just deeply wants Stella back.

If Stella has been bought by someone, Hayes said she's willing to purchase her dog back from them.

"We know it’s not someone’s fault if they bought her and we don’t want them to fear getting in trouble. We are just desperate for her to come home," Hayes said. "We miss her so, so much and can’t imagine how confused she must be."

What Hayes' dogs mean to her

Hayes thought it would be a long time before she would be ready for another dog after the one she grew up with was put down in 2021.

"I was absolutely devastated because she was my best friend," Hayes said. "We got her when I was 13 so she had been through all of my major life events with me. "

About two months later, she found herself doing makeup for a bride who had two French bulldogs with her.

"They were just so sweet," Hayes said. "I had always loved the breed, and something in me told me it was time."

When Hayes got home, it only took her about 15 minutes to fall in love with one she found online, Frankie.

"I saw her birth date and it was the date I had Sophie put to sleep," Hayes said. "I’m a firm believer in signs and I felt like it was Sophie’s way of sending me my new best friend."

Stella, who's from the same breeder as Frankie, joined their family this year — to fill the home with more love and to keep Frankie company while Hayes does wedding makeup, her specialty.

"They’re my babies," Hayes said. "I am obsessed with them ... They are my family. Anyone who knows me knows I am a huge animal love and completely in love with dogs. They are my whole heart."

