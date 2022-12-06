Scene 75 hosting Breakfast with Santa in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) —Scene 75 in Dayton is celebrating its annual “Breakfast with Santa” event next weekend.
The entertainment company is inviting families for a Christmas themed breakfast buffet where families can meet Santa and then play on the rides and attractions afterwards.
The event makes for a memorable Christmas event for kids of all ages because they get a chance to play in the one of the country's largest indoor entertainment centers right after telling Santa what they want under the tree this year, according to a release.
Breakfast with Santa is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at all Scene75 locations including the Dayton location, 6196 Poe Avenue.
Tickets can be purchased online here .
Participants can choose from tickets that just include breakfast or packages that bundle game play as well, the release states. Children 2 and under are free.
