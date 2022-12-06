Read full article on original website
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Freddie Freeman reacts to reuniting with Jason Heyward after Dodgers signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a low-profile signing on Thursday, inking veteran outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor-league deal with an invite to Spring Training. While it’s unknown if he’ll actually make the cut for Opening Day or not at this point, his former Atlanta Braves teammate Freddie Freeman was very excited about the possibility of a reunion, throwing it back with an epic photo from their days in the minors together.
Trea Turner issues message to Dodgers fans after signing with Phillies
Trea Turner recently sent a message to Los Angeles Dodgers fans after signing in Philadelphia with the Phillies. “Thank you @dodgers fans! Was blast playing in front of all of you! Memories I’ll never forget,” Turner wrote on Twitter. The Dodgers’ Twitter account sent Trea Turner a message as well following his departure. “From electric slides and […] The post Trea Turner issues message to Dodgers fans after signing with Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Xander Bogaerts gets brutally honest on Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr.
Xander Bogaerts was officially introduced as a member of the San Diego Padres on Friday. The former Boston Red Sox shortstop discussed a number of topics, including his decision to sign in San Diego and Fernando Tatis Jr., per Allison Edmonds. “San Diego was my first All-Star game, back in...
1 perfect MLB trade Braves must make this offseason
The Atlanta Braves overcame a lot of obstacles to win the National League East in the 2022 season, but that didn’t prevent them from crashing out of the playoffs in the NL Divisional Round at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. After losing their divisional foe in the playoffs, the Braves are going to have some work to do to reemerge as the team to beat in their division.
Chaim Bloom’s honest take on letting Xander Bogaerts go to Padres
Many teams across the MLB are celebrating the big moves they have made so far this offseason, and even though Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox have made big splashes for guys like Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen, there is a sense of despair surrounding the organization. That’s because Xander Bogaerts officially jumped ship and signed with the San Diego Padres during the 2022 Winter Meetings.
Mets’ stance on pursuing power hitter in MLB free agency, revealed
The New York Mets have had quite the spending spree in MLB free agency, brushing aside any qualms about the luxury tax as they aim to build a true World Series contender in Queens. After securing a five-year deal for Japanese sensation Kodai Senga, some have wondered whether the Mets would be in the market for a slugger to add to the lineup. According to GM Billy Eppler, via Newsday’s Tim Healey, the Mets are not planning to make “a deep dive” into the power market this offseason.
RUMOR: ‘Mystery team’ joins Yankees, Giants in chase for Carlos Rodon
Many of the top names on the free agent market in the MLB this offseason have already come off the board. One guy who is still hanging around is star pitcher Carlos Rodon, and the longer he stays on the market, the more money he is likely to make. That’s because pitching needy teams are continuing to join the fray for his services.
3 reasons why Chaim Bloom is a dead man walking in Red Sox front office
Boston Red Sox team president Chaim Bloom is in an incredibly difficult position right now after letting superstar shortstop Xander Bogaerts leave the franchise and sign an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres. The stunned Bloom broke his silence Saturday when he tried to defend the move in an interview. Bloom told […] The post 3 reasons why Chaim Bloom is a dead man walking in Red Sox front office appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bryan Reynolds trade request draws strong take from Pittsburgh All-Star
Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates during the MLB’s Winter Meetings last week. The Pirates have made it clear that the request will have “zero impact” on their decision-making. Could that make Reynolds’ trade request a distraction? That does not seem to be the case, as Pirates All-Star reliever David Bednar was […] The post Bryan Reynolds trade request draws strong take from Pittsburgh All-Star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mookie Betts’ 7-word offseason message will fire up Dodgers fans
Mookie Betts is putting in no shortage of offseason work with aspirations for a strong 2023 season. The former MVP shared a 7-word message on Twitter that will surely fire up fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s not “work” when you love it 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/YMq05n3GaM — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) December 9, 2022 “It’s not […] The post Mookie Betts’ 7-word offseason message will fire up Dodgers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright reveals Yadier Molina’s response to comical Willson Contreras question
Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made MLB history last season when they took the mound together for their 325th career start, setting the majors record for most together as a battery. The chances of Wainwright accomplishing the feat with newly signed catcher Willson Contreras? Not likely, says Molina. “I asked Yadi what the chances are […] The post Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright reveals Yadier Molina’s response to comical Willson Contreras question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trea Turner Phillies signing draws hilarious Walker Buehler response
Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Walker Buehler shared a hilarious response to Trea Turner leaving LA for the Philadelphia Phillies. “Traitor. No we love you brotha. Enjoy that bag!!” Buehler wrote on Twitter. Trea Turner enjoyed a solid Dodgers tenure. He spent a season and a half in Los Angeles and played a pivotal role […] The post Trea Turner Phillies signing draws hilarious Walker Buehler response appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best Xander Bogaerts replacements
Boston Red Sox fans are heartbroken once again with the news that Xander Bogaerts is leaving the team after signing an 11-year, $280 million free-agent deal with the San Diego Padres. While diehard Red Sox fans held out hope that the team would bring back their All-Star shortstop, it was...
1 perfect MLB trade Yankees must offer Pirates for Bryan Reynolds
The New York Yankees accomplished their primary goal this offseason when they were able re-sign Aaron Judge during the 2022 Winter Meetings. But now that they have Judge back on board, it’s time for them to make some serious upgrades to the rest of the roster around in him in an attempt to get themselves back to the World Series.
2 Astros pitchers who must step up to replace Justin Verlander in 2023
Each of the four days at the annual MLB Winter Meetings had plenty of drama of its own. For one, the Houston Astros once again watched a notable player take his talents to another team, as Justin Verlander decided to leave the reigning World Series champions in favor of a move to the New York […] The post 2 Astros pitchers who must step up to replace Justin Verlander in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s naaasssty’: Mets fans will love Kodai Senga scouting report from 5-time All-Star
The New York Mets have been on a spending spree this offseason, and that continued on Saturday night when they further bolstered their starting rotation with the addition of Japanese ace Kodai Senga. Senga has long been one of the most dominant starters in Japan, and he finally decided to make the transition to the MLB when he signed a five-year, $75 million deal with New York.
Jacob deGrom’s heartfelt message to Mets fans after leaving for Rangers
The Texas Rangers made a serious splash last Friday with Jacob deGrom inking a five-year $185 million deal with the organization, ending a nine-year spell with the New York Mets, the team who drafted him out of Stetson University in 2010. On Thursday, deGrom talked to the media for the first time since signing with […] The post Jacob deGrom’s heartfelt message to Mets fans after leaving for Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bryan Reynolds drawing interest from Blue Jays amid Pirates trade request
With Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade, it appears that the Toronto Blue Jays may be a prime suitor. Reynolds has been one of the prize trade pieces in the MLB this offseason and the Blue Jays seem intent on bringing his talents to Canada. According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Blue […] The post Bryan Reynolds drawing interest from Blue Jays amid Pirates trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets strengthen bullpen, steals David Robertson from rival Phillies
There’s no stopping the New York Mets from having a busy offseason. In one of their latest moves, the Mets have reached an agreement with relief pitcher David Robertson, sources tell Jeff Passan of ESPN. RelieverDavid Robertson and the New York Mets are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract, a source familiar with […] The post Mets strengthen bullpen, steals David Robertson from rival Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
