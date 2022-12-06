More than 30 years of Lincoln family history to stand in the Capitol for the holidays

Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola officially announced as offensive line coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years
Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
1011now.com
Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
klkntv.com
8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
WOWT
BREAKING: Man missing from west Omaha
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha Police release photos of bank robbers
Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Icy conditions for some Thursday night... the chill lingers through Friday. Stuff the Bus: Nearly 34,000 pounds of food donated. Updated: 10 hours ago. Thanks to all who donated during last...
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha zoo employee stung by stingray in jungle exhibit
OMAHA — An employee at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium was injured and taken to a hospital Friday after she was stung by a stingray. The incident occurred in the Lied Jungle shortly after noon. A zoo spokeswoman said the woman was working in the Lied Jungle...
klkntv.com
20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
doniphanherald.com
$36 billion in federal help will protect pensions for thousands of Nebraska truckers
OMAHA — Fred Lowry took some long, difficult trips during his 29-year career as a truck driver, often driving through the night and sleeping on the road to drop off his load on time. “His life was trucking,” said his daughter, Mary Packett of Omaha. “He was home maybe...
doniphanherald.com
No evidence of killings found in southwest Iowa excavation
OMAHA — No evidence was found in an investigation into claims that dozens of women were buried on a property in Thurman, Iowa, authorities announced Thursday. In a three-day investigation that involved excavating, collecting and examining soil samples, authorities found no evidence of bodies buried at the property, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
WOWT
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
KETV.com
Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital. An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha Archdiocese revises gender policy and sticks to church teaching
OMAHA — The Archdiocese of Omaha on Friday released a revised policy on gender that addresses only students, but, according to officials, remains “rooted in the Catholic understanding of gender.”. The policy has been slimmed down, no longer addressing school employees, volunteers or their off-campus activities, but retaining...
klkntv.com
Deadly crash north of Lincoln closes part of Highway 77 Friday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Part of Highway 77 north of Lincoln was closed Friday morning following a deadly crash. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and tells Channel 8 one person died after their pickup truck flipped near Agnew Road, just south of Ceresco. UPDATE: 24-year-old killed...
News Channel Nebraska
Underage girls taken from Lincoln at the center of FBI polygamy case in Arizona
LINCOLN, Neb. – A man facing charges related to taking 20 wives, most of them minors, reportedly gained access to many of his underage victims on trips to Lincoln, according to newly filed federal court documents. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ...
1011now.com
Kansas man wanted in Omaha woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man sought by local authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America. Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson confirmed to 6 News that Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. Investigators had been looking...
doniphanherald.com
Omaha couple enjoys classic wedding with natural florals and a little Celine Dion music
Mark Siegel proposed to Sarah Smith in their backyard on the first crisp night of fall 2021. The two had met on the dating app, Hinge. That September night, they visited Corkscrew Wine and Cheese for a glass of red wine and cheese and took a bottle home with them.
klkntv.com
$100,000 worth of gold coins stolen from collection, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are on the lookout for gold after several coins were reported stolen on Tuesday. An 82-year-old man reported the theft at the police station’s service desk around 1:30 p.m. He told officers that 25 gold coins had gone missing from his private...
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
Comments / 0