Read full article on original website
Related
Master sculptor of chocolate makes mind boggling art pieces
Amaury Guichon looking through his chocolate telescopePhoto byAmaury Guichon. Amaury Guichon was born in Geneva, Switzerland on the year 1991but also grew up in the Haute-Savoie region of France. He began his career in culinary artistry at a very young age. In 2005 at the age of 14, he began his culinary training at the École Hôtelière Savoie Leman, a high esteemed for its prestige culinary academy. Through participating in local pastry competitions and working at the Wolfisberg bakery in Geneva he gained much experience and mastered his craft. After he earned his Advanced Pastry Skills diploma, he won the Regional Contest ‘Délices de la Méditerranée’ organized in 2012 by famous French Chef Yves Thuriès. After 14 years of of devoting his life to the pastry industry he opened his own pastry school in Vegas. The Pastry Academy is a strickedk 10 week program that covers all categories such as pastries, plated desserts, chocolates, ice-cream, Danish's, bread and candy. Starting from the beginners level to professional and more advanced level it will have everything you need to start a new career in the trade. It has also been used to host his Netflix series, "School of Chocolate" in 2021. Also in 2016, Guichon began to post his desserts and chocolate creations on social media. He has gained over 17 million followers on TikTok and over 10 million on Instagram. This gives many to not only witness the creation of something extraordinary formed by chocolate and scratch pieces but to be able to learn and gain understanding of the art through his videos.
nftplazas.com
Lost Jimi Hendrix Photography Re-Emerges on The Blockchain
In ’67, high-flying celebrity photographer Donald Silverstein caught up with the late guitar legend Jimi Hendrix. Resulting in an intimate photoshoot as the master musician prepared to release his second studio album. Back then, this meeting of artistic talents resulted in two of Jimi Hendrix’s most iconic photographs. However,...
Katrick: The fine art of wrapping gifts
By now, I’d imagine, most of you are at least thinking about wrapping Christmas gifts and storing them away in some safe, secret kid-proof, spouse-proof place. This is only an educated guess, not based on any polling data, but I’m wondering if you and I spend more time putting paper, ribbons, bows and name tags on presents, than we do purchasing them. Some of us (like me) are willing to pay a professional to do this, because...
Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, Patrick Martinez, and More to Produce Art for LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival
LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival launching later this month, will feature installations by a group of celebrated artists, including Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, and Patrick Martinez. PMC—the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications—launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. The festival will run from December 10 to 11, and will also feature performances by touted musicians such as Lil Baby, Maluma, and more. The full lineup of artists includes Jacolby Satterwhite, Amanda Ross-Ho, Patrick...
Perfumer H Just Unveiled a Collection of Candles Inspired by Classic 17th-Century Paintings
Sotheby’s doesn’t just want you to look at artwork—it also wants you to smell it. The auction house recently tapped Lyn Harris of Perfumer H to create a three-piece candle collection designed to bring 17th-century Dutch Old Master paintings to life through scent. The trio is an olfactory homage to the works featured in the Grasset Collection. The renowned private art collection was auctioned off at Sotheby’s Old Master Evening in London last night. Two of the still lifes Harris referenced to create the collection depict an abundance of roses and exotic citrus fruits that signify the prosperity of the Dutch...
NOLA.com
Fats Domino's final performance captured on new Tipitina's Record Club release
Fats Domino did not know he was making a record at Tipitina’s on May 19, 2007. That night, the rock ‘n’ roll founding father was simply focused on getting through – or out of – what turned out to be his final performance. Fifteen years...
This artist is exhibiting a nightmarish display of intestines around the world
Samara Golden has spent months meticulously creating grotesque, colorful displays of guts for exhibitions in Los Angeles, Miami and Sydney.
A New Bar in London Is Set to Help You Live Out Your Gilded Age Dreams
It's even home to Liberace's legendary mirrored piano.
larchmontbuzz.com
Party Like the Dickens at The Ebell’s Victorian Holiday Performance & Dinner
Party like the Dickens as The Ebell of LA transforms into a Victorian drawing room for a spirited holiday soirée on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The evening begins with cocktails and a performance of “A Christmas Carol with Charles Dickens.” Actor David Melville of the Independent Shakespeare Company (producer of the Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival) will perform his unique and charming characterization of Mr. Dickens himself, playing nearly every character in the story with musical accompaniment and dramatic interjections by actress Katy Tang.
Comments / 0