Charlotte, NC

WLTX.com

$75K reward offered in Moore County power grid attack

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Update: According to Duke Energy's website, all power has been restored in Moore County. The FBI Charlotte division is asking for someone to speak up after a utility grid in Pinehurst leaves thousands in the dark. A $75,000 reward is up for grabs for information...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WLTX.com

Bloodhound that went missing during K-9 training found, officials say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A K-9 that went missing during training Wednesday was found safely Thursday afternoon, the York County Sheriff's Office said. Gunner jerked away from his handler during training and ran into the woods around 3 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. It happened near the Living History Farm inside Kings Mountain State Park off Camp Cherokee Road.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC

That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
CHARLOTTE, NC
newsnationnow.com

North Carolina vandals ‘knew right where to shoot’: Official

(NewsNation) — A Moore County official says those responsible for shooting at two power substations in North Carolina “knew right where to shoot.”. Authorities say the targeted attack on the substations is under investigation by the FBI. The outages have left thousands of people in the dark. Nick...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Cheddar News

N.C. Power Station Attacker Likely Has Knowledge of How Grid Works, Says Expert

"Roughly 38,000 Duke Energy customers were still without power in Moore County, North Carolina, after gunfire on two separate substations crippled the local electrical grid.As local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies investigate what some are calling a "targeted attack," much is still unknown about the incident. Yet, one expert said that it's likely, based on the nature of the damage, that the attacker had some knowledge of how the grid functions.Meredith Angwin, an energy researcher and author of Shorting The Grid: The Hidden Fragility Of Our Electric Grid, told Cheddar News that grid operators follow a strict rule: Every...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Casino near Charlotte found in violation of federal law

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte’s closest casino has been violating federal law with its development agreements. What’s happening: The Catawba Nation, which owns Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain, allowed developer Sky Boat to manage, in ways, its facility expansion without a contract approved by the Nation Gaming Commission chair, according to a notice of violation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wraltechwire.com

Gaming companies – including Epic – continue search for talent in NC

CARY – Even as job openings and tech sector job postings have dropped in recent weeks after hitting record highs earlier this year, one sector continues to seek talent. That’s the gaming sector, WRAL TechWire identified in researching this week’s WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Of the 46 Triangle-area employers tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly report, 45 of them are hiring, including multiple gaming companies with a presence in the state.
CARY, NC

