WLTX.com
$75K reward offered in Moore County power grid attack
WLTX.com
Bloodhound that went missing during K-9 training found, officials say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A K-9 that went missing during training Wednesday was found safely Thursday afternoon, the York County Sheriff's Office said. Gunner jerked away from his handler during training and ran into the woods around 3 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. It happened near the Living History Farm inside Kings Mountain State Park off Camp Cherokee Road.
Power grid attack: Duke Energy previously fined for security violations, report alleges
WBTV
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC
North Carolina bank teller pleads guilty to stealing customer account info
newsnationnow.com
North Carolina vandals ‘knew right where to shoot’: Official
hstoday.us
‘Targeted’ N.C. Substation Gun Attack Comes Amid Escalating Critical Infrastructure Threats
North Carolina power outage cues White House response after gunfire at substations leaves Moore County in dark
Gunfire damaged North Carolina power station, outage ongoing
N.C. Power Station Attacker Likely Has Knowledge of How Grid Works, Says Expert
"Roughly 38,000 Duke Energy customers were still without power in Moore County, North Carolina, after gunfire on two separate substations crippled the local electrical grid.As local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies investigate what some are calling a "targeted attack," much is still unknown about the incident. Yet, one expert said that it's likely, based on the nature of the damage, that the attacker had some knowledge of how the grid functions.Meredith Angwin, an energy researcher and author of Shorting The Grid: The Hidden Fragility Of Our Electric Grid, told Cheddar News that grid operators follow a strict rule: Every...
NC Power Outage: Top questions answered about Moore County attack on energy grid
What we know about the attack on two North Carolina power substations
'Out of control:' Glenwood South residents complain of noise, violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — During Tuesday night's city council meeting, residents of Glenwood South shared concerns over the noise and violence. Residents say there has been some changes to help address these issues – like additional lights, trash cans lining the streets and more officer patrols. However, some residents...
‘It kind of hit home’: Parents react after North Carolina substitute teacher arrested
These North Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
Emily Rainey, Jan. 6 Protester, Questioned Over North Carolina Power Outage
State of Emergency: Power outage causes spike in break-ins, closed schools and curfew in Moore County, NC
WFAE.org
Thousands get power back, but many more will be in the dark for days in Moore County, NC
WBTV
Casino near Charlotte found in violation of federal law
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Axios) - Charlotte’s closest casino has been violating federal law with its development agreements. What’s happening: The Catawba Nation, which owns Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain, allowed developer Sky Boat to manage, in ways, its facility expansion without a contract approved by the Nation Gaming Commission chair, according to a notice of violation.
wraltechwire.com
Gaming companies – including Epic – continue search for talent in NC
CARY – Even as job openings and tech sector job postings have dropped in recent weeks after hitting record highs earlier this year, one sector continues to seek talent. That’s the gaming sector, WRAL TechWire identified in researching this week’s WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Of the 46 Triangle-area employers tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly report, 45 of them are hiring, including multiple gaming companies with a presence in the state.
