Chico, CA

CAL FIRE advises winter weather preparation

CHICO, Calif. - This weekend's winter weather is going to hit northern California hard. Are you ready for it?. With cold temps, heavy rain, and snow making it's way, CAL FIRE Public Information Officer Rick Carhart says preparing for this weather is no different than preparing for fire-season. "With wildfire...
The Shoe Angel has been gifting new shoes to children for 16 years

CHICO, Calif. - It's the season of giving, but one man has been giving back year round to his community for 16 years, and it all started at Citrus Elementary School. You may have heard of the The Shoe Angel. His real name is Dave Colburn. It started when Colburn...
112 PG&E customers without power in Magalia and Concow area Saturday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:39 P.M. UPDATE - Two of the three outages in the Magalia, Paradise, Oroville and Concow areas have been resolved according to the PG&E outage map. The remaining outage is east of Magalia and north of Concow and is affecting 112 PG&E customers. Power went out at around 10:21 a.m., and the estimated power restoration time is 8 p.m.
Suspects in officer-involved shooting in Chico admit to violating probation

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney says the man and woman who took off from a vehicle that drove into an Alcoholic Beverage Control Agent admitted to violating their parole. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Shawn Williamson smoked methamphetamine the morning of the incident he ran from the...
PV High’s Music Gala to raise funds for schools music programs Saturday

Pleasant Valley High School’s second annual Music Gala is happening this weekend and will raise money for the schools music programs. PV High’s Music Gala to raise funds for schools music programs Saturday. Pleasant Valley High School’s second annual Music Gala is happening this weekend and will raise...
Undefeated Orland Football hosts Shafter in search of first state championship

Orland hosts Shafter in the Division 5-A State Championship Saturday. The Trojans are one win away from a perfect 15-0 season and their first-ever state title. Undefeated Orland Football hosts Shafter in search of first state championship. Orland hosts Shafter in the Division 5-A State Championship Saturday. The Trojans are...
Man charged with murder for in-custody fentanyl overdose

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A man is facing murder charges for an in-custody fentanyl overdose at the Yuba County Jail in November, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Aaron Henning for the in-custody death of Matthew Perez.
