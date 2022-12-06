BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:39 P.M. UPDATE - Two of the three outages in the Magalia, Paradise, Oroville and Concow areas have been resolved according to the PG&E outage map. The remaining outage is east of Magalia and north of Concow and is affecting 112 PG&E customers. Power went out at around 10:21 a.m., and the estimated power restoration time is 8 p.m.

MAGALIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO