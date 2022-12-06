Read full article on original website
CAL FIRE advises winter weather preparation
CHICO, Calif. - This weekend's winter weather is going to hit northern California hard. Are you ready for it?. With cold temps, heavy rain, and snow making it's way, CAL FIRE Public Information Officer Rick Carhart says preparing for this weather is no different than preparing for fire-season. "With wildfire...
The Shoe Angel has been gifting new shoes to children for 16 years
CHICO, Calif. - It's the season of giving, but one man has been giving back year round to his community for 16 years, and it all started at Citrus Elementary School. You may have heard of the The Shoe Angel. His real name is Dave Colburn. It started when Colburn...
112 PG&E customers without power in Magalia and Concow area Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:39 P.M. UPDATE - Two of the three outages in the Magalia, Paradise, Oroville and Concow areas have been resolved according to the PG&E outage map. The remaining outage is east of Magalia and north of Concow and is affecting 112 PG&E customers. Power went out at around 10:21 a.m., and the estimated power restoration time is 8 p.m.
CAL FIRE suggests that people stay home and off of the roads due to multiple reports of downed power lines and trees Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Units says that they have been receiving multiple reports of power lines and trees down all across Butte County on Saturday. One such incident occurred on Middle Libby Road at Ramada Lane in Paradise, a large branch broke off and is blocking traffic.
Power has been restored for almost 6,500 PG&E customers in Oroville Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. 3:34 P.M. UPDATE - The PG&E outage in Oroville that was reduced from 6,484 affected customers to 637 people has been fully resolved, according to the PG&E outage map. Power went out at about 11:14 a.m. PG&E says that the outage was most likely caused by weather conditions.
Power has been restored to over 1,200 PG&E customers in Chico Saturday
CHICO, Calif. 5:53 P.M. UPDATE - All three outages in west and north Chico have been resolved, according to the PG&E outage map. Power went out at around 10 a.m. for all three outages. The outage in north Chico and one of the outages in west Chico have been resolved...
Small spot fire handled by CAL FIRE on Township Road at Highway 99 Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that a crew is at the scene of a vegetation fire on Township Road at Highway 99 on Saturday. CAL FIRE says that the 25 by 25 spot fire has been handled with one engine and a water tender. CAL FIRE...
Plumas County Sheriff’s Office warns drivers to avoid Hwy 70 between Quincy and Greenville Wye Saturday
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - The Plumas County Sheriff’s office says that they are asking all drivers to please avoid Highway 70 between Quincy and Greenville Wye on Saturday. PCSO issued this advisory due to multiple spins out. They say that if you do have to drive on that stretch...
Dispatch and 911 lines for Plumas County Sheriff's Office have been restored Saturday
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. 2:12 P.M. - The Plumas County Sheriff's Office says that all dispatch and 911 phone lines have been restored. At around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday the PCSO sent out an update on Facebook saying that 911 and dispatch phone lines were down. The problem was worked on...
Suspects in officer-involved shooting in Chico admit to violating probation
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney says the man and woman who took off from a vehicle that drove into an Alcoholic Beverage Control Agent admitted to violating their parole. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Shawn Williamson smoked methamphetamine the morning of the incident he ran from the...
Man found passed out in vehicle on Honey Run Road, deputies find fentanyl
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested after deputies found him passed out in a vehicle on Honey Run Road on Tuesday. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said a woman reported that a man was passed out in the driver's seat around 10 a.m. Deputies knocked on the...
PV High’s Music Gala to raise funds for schools music programs Saturday
Pleasant Valley High School’s second annual Music Gala is happening this weekend and will raise money for the schools music programs. PV High’s Music Gala to raise funds for schools music programs Saturday. Pleasant Valley High School’s second annual Music Gala is happening this weekend and will raise...
Undefeated Orland Football hosts Shafter in search of first state championship
Orland hosts Shafter in the Division 5-A State Championship Saturday. The Trojans are one win away from a perfect 15-0 season and their first-ever state title. Undefeated Orland Football hosts Shafter in search of first state championship. Orland hosts Shafter in the Division 5-A State Championship Saturday. The Trojans are...
Man charged with murder for in-custody fentanyl overdose
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A man is facing murder charges for an in-custody fentanyl overdose at the Yuba County Jail in November, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Aaron Henning for the in-custody death of Matthew Perez.
History Made: Orland Football beats Shafter for first-ever state title, finishes season 15-0
ORLAND, Calif. - Orland Football is state champions for the first time in program history!. The Trojans beat Shafter 20-7 in the Division 5A State Title game. Not only is this Orland Football's first state championship, but the team also finished the season undefeated. The Trojans' 15-0 record is the best in the entire state.
