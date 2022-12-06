ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Teens arrested for multiple Spokane gun store burglaries

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two teenagers Thursday in connection to multiple gun store burglaries that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. SPD said the first burglary happened at a gun store early on the morning of Nov. 24 on the 1700 block of East Trent....
SPOKANE, WA
KING 5

Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Spokane

A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday. The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
TACOMA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Tacoma murder suspect arrested in Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A suspect tied to a murder investigation in Tacoma, Washington was arrested by Spokane Police in Airway Heights on Monday. An SPD officer located a vehicle that was related to the investigation at an abandoned business in Airway Heights around 11:30 a.m. Officers set up surveillance, and when the suspect emerged from the building, he was...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
TACOMA, WA
KREM2

AG Bob Ferguson weighs in on Spokane I-90 homeless camp lawsuit

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is weighing on the federal lawsuit that was filed against the City of Spokane and Spokane County over the homeless camp along I-90, commonly known as Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands, several residents of the encampment and Disability Rights Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane police respond to 2 armed robberies downtown

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred in downtown Spokane on Wednesday evening. Both robberies involved pedestrians. Between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., police responded to two separate armed robbery calls. First armed robbery:. When: Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. Where: Riverfront Park...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s sickening’: Local business helps SPS families reunite during active shooter investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. — Numerous students fled Lewis and Clark High School during Friday’s active shooter hoax investigation and ended up finding solace at a nearby business. “All the sudden we saw some kids running up the hill with no jackets, no backpacks, just looked terrified,” said Noah Orosco. He works at Jacob’s Java which is just a block away from...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

