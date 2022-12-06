Read full article on original website
1 hurt, 2 arrested in drive-by shooting near South Perry District in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting Saturday night near the South Perry District in Spokane, according to police. Spokane Police said they were called to reports of a drive-by shooting on East 7th Avenue and South Perry Street around 7:00 p.m. They said they found a person grazed in the leg. That...
Members of Spokane LBGTQ community speak out 3 weeks after Colorado Springs shooting
Members of the Spokane LGBTQ+ community gathered Saturday in north Spokane to speak out against hate. Saturday marked three weeks since a gunman opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring at least 19 more.
Teens arrested for multiple Spokane gun store burglaries
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested two teenagers Thursday in connection to multiple gun store burglaries that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. SPD said the first burglary happened at a gun store early on the morning of Nov. 24 on the 1700 block of East Trent....
Suspect wanted in connection to fatal Tacoma shooting arrested in Spokane
A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Tacoma was arrested in Spokane on Monday. The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in a homeless encampment on Nov. 21. The Tacoma Police Department said officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 to the 2400 block of East M Street for a possible shooting. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police respond to fake active shooter calls at multiple Spokane schools
Spokane Police officers swarmed Lewis and Clark High School Friday morning, responding to some sort of emergency call.
Tacoma murder suspect arrested in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A suspect tied to a murder investigation in Tacoma, Washington was arrested by Spokane Police in Airway Heights on Monday. An SPD officer located a vehicle that was related to the investigation at an abandoned business in Airway Heights around 11:30 a.m. Officers set up surveillance, and when the suspect emerged from the building, he was...
Spokane Police Department arrests teen in connection to downtown robberies
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a teen in connection to two downtown robberies last night, but they're still searching for at least three of the person's friends. Last Updated: Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. On Dec. 7 the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two...
Spokane Police have arrested two juveniles in gun shop burglaries
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a series of gun shop burglaries.
Police looking for shooter in Nevada/Lidgerwood area
SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a shooter following fired shots near an apartment complex in the Nevada/Lidgerwood area on Wednesday. Police say the shooting started from an argument. They say it is unclear if the shot was fired from the parking lot or an apartment. Police say people fled and they did not find any...
Parents and students react to hoax phone call that shut down local high schools
SPOKANE, Wash. — As soon as Andrea Boures's daughter called to say that Lewis and Clark High School was in lockdown Friday, she dropped everything to go to the school. "Absolutely nervous, scared, terrified for our kids,” Boures said. At the scene in downtown Spokane, dozens of parents...
Spokane police report no credible threat following reported shooting at Lewis and Clark High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police are saying there is no credible threat after a school shooting was reported at Lewis and Clark High School. Scanner traffic Friday morning indicated police were dispatched following an initial report of a shooting and there is a current presence of law enforcement at the school.
Washington Man Who Strangled, Set Ablaze Ex-Wife Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
The man convicted of murdering his ex-wife by strangling her and setting her on fire almost three years ago on Spokane's South Hill was given a 25-year prison sentence Thursday after being confronted in court by his teenage child with the victim. Yasir Darraji, a 33-year-old from Iraq, stood in...
Shooter arrested near Riverfront Park held on $100,000 bond
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who police say opened fire across from Riverfront Park early Tuesday morning faced a judge for the first time today. Nobody was hurt, but police say the shooter did point his gun a 3 people, causing one of them to crash their car. Benjamin...
Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
Spokane Police Department searching for several suspects following multiple robberies downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for four suspects following multiple robberies reported in the downtown area. Police say four people first tried to rob someone on the footbridge at Riverfront Park around 6 p.m. The victim was not injured. At 6:30 p.m., another person was robbed in front of a P.F. Changs, this time by two suspects.
AG Bob Ferguson weighs in on Spokane I-90 homeless camp lawsuit
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is weighing on the federal lawsuit that was filed against the City of Spokane and Spokane County over the homeless camp along I-90, commonly known as Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands, several residents of the encampment and Disability Rights Washington...
Spokane police respond to 2 armed robberies downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred in downtown Spokane on Wednesday evening. Both robberies involved pedestrians. Between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., police responded to two separate armed robbery calls. First armed robbery:. When: Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. Where: Riverfront Park...
‘It’s sickening’: Local business helps SPS families reunite during active shooter investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Numerous students fled Lewis and Clark High School during Friday’s active shooter hoax investigation and ended up finding solace at a nearby business. “All the sudden we saw some kids running up the hill with no jackets, no backpacks, just looked terrified,” said Noah Orosco. He works at Jacob’s Java which is just a block away from...
Dozens gather at Spokane City Hall Thursday to protest law enforcement at I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at the I-90 homeless camp known as "Camp Hope" were put on notice this week when authorities made an unannounced visit, handing out flyers. Some view it as dress rehearsal fro clearing out people and tents altogether. "You are all real leaders," "You have...
Rescue crews remove body from Spokane River near Spokane Police Academy
SPOKANE, Wash.— Rescue crews have removed a body from the Spokane River near the Spokane Police Academy. The Spokane Fire Department said they saw a man enter the river who was later lost in the river at North Waterworks Street and East Surro Avenue. Rescue crews eventually located and recovered the body from the river. They say the body was...
