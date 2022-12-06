ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

New Bedford Military Museum Is a Hidden Gem [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

If you haven't visited the Fort Taber-Fort Rodman Military Museum in New Bedford's South End, you are missing something special. It's a tribute to those Greater New Bedford residents who served this country in wars and conflicts throughout our history. It's been called the "biggest small museum in America," and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

Three Unique Properties You Can Buy in Rhode Island

While inventory is low, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three remarkable homes to offer. From historic to a compound in northern Rhode Island complete with pool and stable. To know what your home is worth CLICK HERE. Now, take a tour. Listed by Shirley Page &...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
newportthisweek.com

Christmas In Newport Events

Newport Student Art Exhibition Newport School System artists grade K to 12 present their “Impressions of Christmas in Newport” art exhibit, Dec. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., free, Newport Yacht Club, 110 Long Wharf. Singing for Shelter Concert Annual holiday fundraising concert in support of Lucy’s Hearth and the...
NEWPORT, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 8, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has continued to make trips for tautog, between bouts of tough weather, and the results have generally been strong. The tautog trips have been seeing quite a few limit catches, and this remains a great time of year to get into some truly giant fish. Some sea bass and cod are still mixed in with the tautog, so coolers are filling up pretty well, and there is plenty of variety. Be sure to check their website for scheduling details and to book your next trip with the fleet!
RHODE ISLAND STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Six Rhode Island men accused of stealing over $30,000 in merchandise from Massachusetts department store

Six Rhode Island men have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Massachusetts department store. According to police, just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested six suspects after responding to a call for a larceny in progress at the Home Depot located at 1213 VFW Parkway in West Roxbury.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Travel Maven

The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-See

If you find yourself in some of Connecticut's coastal communities this winter you're definitely going to want to check out the small town of Stonington. Located in New London county along the border of Rhode Island, this small community is home to under 1,000 residents but its quaint and quiet streets boast plenty of historic charm.
STONINGTON, CT
motifri.com

First Snow of the Season Likely Sun Night: Little to no accumulation expected

At Providence, precipitation is likely Sun 6pm – Mon 2am, and could include the first snow of the season although temperatures a few degrees above freezing should prevent any accumulation above a fraction of an inch. Precipitation could begin as early as Sat 10pm and end as late as Mon 6am, but the probability is around 15% at each of these extremes and will exceed 50% only for a few hours peaking at 55% Sun 9pm – 11pm, so the chance of no precipitation at all is around 45%.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?

Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
RANDOLPH, MA
wasteadvantagemag.com

End of an Era: Rhode Island’s Last Municipal Dump Buried

After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Getting Ready For A Little Snow Sunday Night

We’ll be looking at a cloudy sky tonight with an isolated snow shower or flurry possible. However, if you are in Plymouth county of MA or on the Cape you will see occasional snow and rain showers as a result of Northeasterly winds coming in off the ocean. Folks in this region may wake up to some grassy coatings of snow in the morning. All of this activity is not the main storm system that we’ve been focusing on though as that is small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Rhode Island

Rhode Island may not be the most prominent state (okay, it is the smallest), but when it comes to ponds, lakes, rivers and bays, Rhode Island has it all! The southern and southeastern borders are along the Block Islands Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay. Just north of the Bay, near the capitol of Providence, is the Providence River. Salt marshes are scattered along the coast, creating a buffer between the coast and the land. Then there are all the beautiful reservoirs and smaller natural lakes found throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy