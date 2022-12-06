Read full article on original website
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Get your holiday(s) on! – Hope Street Merchants – Santa, shop, music, Menorahs
The Hope Street Merchants Association continues their holiday celebration with the next week weekends – and every day, of course. December 10th & 11th will be celebrated with “Santa and Ugly Sweaters on Hope”. December 17th & 18th will be “Music and Menorahs on Hope”. The special...
New Bedford Military Museum Is a Hidden Gem [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
If you haven't visited the Fort Taber-Fort Rodman Military Museum in New Bedford's South End, you are missing something special. It's a tribute to those Greater New Bedford residents who served this country in wars and conflicts throughout our history. It's been called the "biggest small museum in America," and...
New Bedford Antique Shop Shines a Light on Vintage Medical Therapy
Tucked away in the back of a New Bedford antique store is a very interesting piece of medical history that could certainly be a conversation piece in any SouthCoast living room or doctor’s office. New Bedford Antiques at the Cove, located on West Rodney French Boulevard in the bottom...
GoLocalProv
Three Unique Properties You Can Buy in Rhode Island
While inventory is low, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three remarkable homes to offer. From historic to a compound in northern Rhode Island complete with pool and stable. To know what your home is worth CLICK HERE. Now, take a tour. Listed by Shirley Page &...
Holiday display dedicated to man who embodied Christmas
For years, Michelle and Manny Gregorio, also known as "Mem and Pop," have transformed their Pawtucket home into "Candy Cane Lane."
newportthisweek.com
Christmas In Newport Events
Newport Student Art Exhibition Newport School System artists grade K to 12 present their “Impressions of Christmas in Newport” art exhibit, Dec. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., free, Newport Yacht Club, 110 Long Wharf. Singing for Shelter Concert Annual holiday fundraising concert in support of Lucy’s Hearth and the...
fallriverreporter.com
BBQ spot spending last day in Dartmouth as eatery moving from trailer to train in Somerset
A new barbeque spot is moving from a trailer in Dartmouth to a train in Somerset. Missing Link BBQ opened in Dartmouth earlier this year and will spend its last day at 335 Old Fall River Road on December 11th as they prepare to move to 938 Lees River Avenue.
Could Downtown New Bedford Offer Free Parking Year-Round?
I had a 10 a.m. meeting on Union Street in downtown New Bedford Friday morning. It was scheduled for immediately after my show on Fun 107, so I was a little nervous when I realized that I didn't have any coins with me. I had used the parking meter app...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 8, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has continued to make trips for tautog, between bouts of tough weather, and the results have generally been strong. The tautog trips have been seeing quite a few limit catches, and this remains a great time of year to get into some truly giant fish. Some sea bass and cod are still mixed in with the tautog, so coolers are filling up pretty well, and there is plenty of variety. Be sure to check their website for scheduling details and to book your next trip with the fleet!
fallriverreporter.com
Six Rhode Island men accused of stealing over $30,000 in merchandise from Massachusetts department store
Six Rhode Island men have been arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Massachusetts department store. According to police, just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested six suspects after responding to a call for a larceny in progress at the Home Depot located at 1213 VFW Parkway in West Roxbury.
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-See
If you find yourself in some of Connecticut's coastal communities this winter you're definitely going to want to check out the small town of Stonington. Located in New London county along the border of Rhode Island, this small community is home to under 1,000 residents but its quaint and quiet streets boast plenty of historic charm.
motifri.com
First Snow of the Season Likely Sun Night: Little to no accumulation expected
At Providence, precipitation is likely Sun 6pm – Mon 2am, and could include the first snow of the season although temperatures a few degrees above freezing should prevent any accumulation above a fraction of an inch. Precipitation could begin as early as Sat 10pm and end as late as Mon 6am, but the probability is around 15% at each of these extremes and will exceed 50% only for a few hours peaking at 55% Sun 9pm – 11pm, so the chance of no precipitation at all is around 45%.
Acushnet Scalloper Shocked to Pull ‘Foxy’ New Bedford Nostalgia From the Atlantic
The life of a fisherman never ceases to amaze me. The ocean is a goldmine. You never know what you're going to catch until you pull up the lines and nets. Just ask Acushnet resident Joe Santos, whose catch of the day wasn't exactly edible. It was, however, nostalgic:. A...
Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?
Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
SouthCoast’s First Potential Snow of the Season Is Days Away
When is it going to snow? It's the burning question on everyone's mind whenever the cold weather arrives. This past week has been a rollercoaster, especially in the morning. We either woke up to frost or temperatures in the 50s, but it's been cold for the most part. The only thing missing is the dreaded "S" word: Snow.
wasteadvantagemag.com
End of an Era: Rhode Island’s Last Municipal Dump Buried
After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
ABC6.com
Getting Ready For A Little Snow Sunday Night
We’ll be looking at a cloudy sky tonight with an isolated snow shower or flurry possible. However, if you are in Plymouth county of MA or on the Cape you will see occasional snow and rain showers as a result of Northeasterly winds coming in off the ocean. Folks in this region may wake up to some grassy coatings of snow in the morning. All of this activity is not the main storm system that we’ve been focusing on though as that is small (Alberta Clipper type) storm system coming our way from the Midwest.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Rhode Island
Rhode Island may not be the most prominent state (okay, it is the smallest), but when it comes to ponds, lakes, rivers and bays, Rhode Island has it all! The southern and southeastern borders are along the Block Islands Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay. Just north of the Bay, near the capitol of Providence, is the Providence River. Salt marshes are scattered along the coast, creating a buffer between the coast and the land. Then there are all the beautiful reservoirs and smaller natural lakes found throughout the state.
WCVB
Prisco’s Market gives away Christmas trees to those in need in memory of owner’s mother
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — In 2006, Steve Prisco started Prisco’s Market and Deli with a small concept and big dreams. Sixteen years and many expansions later, it is much more than just a deli. This holiday season, while grieving the recent loss of his mother, Steve and the entire...
