Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athletes of the week, Dec. 5

By Melanie Laughman, Shelby Dermer, Brendan Connelly, Alex Harrison and James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
 5 days ago

Voting is open for the next Cincinnati.com Athletes of the Week ballot of the 2022-2023 high school sports year, presented by Mercy Health , for the week spanning Nov. 28-Dec. 4.

Enquirer/Cincinnati.com readers can vote for their favorite high school Athletes of the Week on their desktop, the Cincinnati.com mobile web or Cincinnati.com app once per hour.

Deadline is 4 p.m. on Friday.

More: How to add names to Cincinnati Enquirer's high school athletes of the week ballots in 2022

Athletes of the Week voting occurs each week during all high school sports seasons and recognizes athletes across all sports.

Please do not email your votes; they will not count.

Athletes are on this week's ballot based on information made available to The Enquirer and nominations made over the past week, including scores emailed to prepsports@enquirer.com.

Readers can join The Enquirer's Preps Plus Facebook group to get into the high school sports conversation.

Winter hashtags: Bowling, #cincybowling; Swimming and diving, #cincyswimdive; Basketball, #cincyhoops; Wrestling, #cincywrestling; Ice hockey, #cincyicehockey and Gymnastics, #cincygymnastics.

The Enquirer reserves the right to remove teams/individuals from the ballot based on voting irregularities at any point up to and after final votes.

Vote: Top Ohio boys basketball team of the week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top Ohio girls basketball team of the week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top NKY/IND boys basketball team of the week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top NKY/IND girls basketball team of the week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top boys winter team of the week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top girls winter team of the week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top football player of the week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top Ohio big-school boys basketball team of week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top Ohio small-school boys basketball team of week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top Ohio small-school girls basketball team of week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top NKY/IND boys basketball player of the week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top Ohio girls bowler of the week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top NKY/IND boys bowler of the week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top NKY/IND girls bowler of the week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top ice hockey player of the week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top Ohio boys swimmer/diver of the week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top Ohio girls swimmer/diver of the week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top NKY/IND boys swimmer/diver of week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top NKY/IND girls swimmer/diver of week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top Ohio boys wrestler of the week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top Ohio girls wrestler of the week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top boys archer of the week, Dec. 5

Vote: Top girls archer of the week, Dec. 5

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athletes of the week, Dec. 5

