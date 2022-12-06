Henderson, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Henderson.
The Rancho High School basketball team will have a game with Green Valley High School on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00.
Rancho High School
Green Valley High School
December 05, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Cheyenne High School basketball team will have a game with Foothill High School on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00.
Cheyenne High School
Foothill High School
December 05, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0