4 charged after guns, drugs seized in Greenwood home
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people were arrested Saturday morning in Greenwood County. The Greenwood Police Department said they responded to the area of Grendel Avenue in reference to a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a residence that had been hit. Officers knocked on the door to check for injuries and saw […]
Man shot at after trying to stop shoplifters in Anderson Co.
Deputies said a man was shot at while pumping gas Friday morning in Anderson County.
Spartanburg Co. deputy dies after ‘tragic accident’
A Spartanburg County deputy died several weeks after a "tragic accident" at his home.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after gunshot victim flags down driver
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a man was hospitalized following a shooting on December 9, 2022. Deputies said the shooting happened near the intersection of Evely Road and Highway 123 sometime on Friday night. They added that they...
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
abccolumbia.com
Midlands woman charged in church burglaries
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept., a Gilbert woman is accused of stealing items from four different churches in the area. Investigators say Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary as well as unlawful conduct toward a child. According...
FOX Carolina
Laurens Co. Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens Co. officials say they’ve identified one person involved in a fatal collision. Troopers say the collision occurred Friday at around 2 p.m. on Allen Bridge Rd. near Axel Dr. Officials say 71-year-old Kathy Sonfelt was driving north on Allen Bridge Rd. when...
WYFF4.com
Shooting investigation underway after man flags down person in middle of highway, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — A shooting investigation has started in Easley, according to deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a man walked into the roadway of Calhoun Memorial Highway and flagged down a person passing by stating that he was shot. Authorities arrived to the scene...
Passenger dies in crash in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a collision Saturday morning in Union County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 8:52 a.m. Troopers said a driver and two passengers were traveling east when they went off the side of the […]
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in head-on crash in Laurens County identified, troopers say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A driver was killed Wednesday morning in ahead-on crash in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashley Ruston identified the victim as Dantavis Williams, 32, of Laurens. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Highway 14 and...
Coroner responds to crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to a crash Saturday evening in Mauldin. The motorcycle-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of West Butler and Ashmore Bridge Road according to the coroner. First responders are at the scene at this time. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes […]
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies man shot to death in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Tuesday night. According to officers, they responded to the area of Turner Street and Lorla Street after a 911 call reported a disturbance at around 8:40 p.m. They added that as they headed to the scene, another 911 caller said they heard gunshots in the same area.
WIS-TV
Fairfield County man arrested after officials find evidence of dog fighting
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Fairfield County man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of treatment towards animals and multiple counts of dog fighting. According to officials, David A. Erving, 42, of the Blair area of Fairfield County, was investigated after the Fairfield County Animal Control (FCAC) received a complaint about a malnourished dog at his home.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating deadly shooting in Greer
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Co. deputies looking for 2 after man punches cashier barrier
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they need help identifying two people after an altercation at a store. Surveillance video caught a man punching through a cashier’s Plexiglas barrier. Deputies are looking to identify the man and a woman. Anyone with information is...
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate 14-year-old who ran away in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have located a 14-year-old who ran away. Deputies said Laila Catoe was last seen Thursday near Colburn Road at around 2:00 p.m wearing a black mid-drift shirt, black ripped jeans and white crocs. They added that she left the area on foot but was possibly picked up by someone in a blue Nissan Pathfinder SUV with mud tires.
Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat
There will be an increase in law enforcement at one Upstate high school after a threat was made Friday.
Arrest made following the weekend stabbing death of an Upstate man
An arrest has been made after an Upstate man was stabbed to death over the weekend. As we previously reported, 42 year old Narada Lamar Davis died Saturday at Spartanburg Regional after being stabbed.
WIS-TV
Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
18-wheeler overturns on roadway in Enoree
An 18- wheeler overturned on the road in Enoree on Wednesday.
