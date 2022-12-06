Read full article on original website
NASA's Orion spacecraft splashes down in ocean after test flight around the moon
NASA's Orion spacecraft splashed down west of Baja California Sunday, completing a 25-day mission that clears the way for astronauts to be on the next lunar flyby.
Nasa’s uncrewed Orion capsule splashes down after ‘historic’ moon mission
US space agency rejoices after re-entry of spacecraft that should clear way for possible lunar landing of astronauts by 2025
