Los Angeles, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Los Angeles.
The Milken Community High School basketball team will have a game with Brentwood School on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00.
Milken Community High School
Brentwood School
December 05, 2022
18:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Belmont High School basketball team will have a game with Miguel Contreras Learning Complex on December 06, 2022, 14:30:00.
Belmont High School
Miguel Contreras Learning Complex
December 06, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
