Boise, ID

GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Teams and players to watch this season

By By JOHN WUSTROW
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

The local high school girls basketball season is starting to get into conference play.

The 4A Southern Idaho Conference and 2A Western Idaho Conference both began their conference slate last week, while the 5A Southern Idaho Conference begins conference play in full force this week.

The 3A Snake River Valley Conference begins its conference schedule late next week.

With that, here’s a look at the teams and players to watch in those four conferences this season.

5A SOUTHERN IDAHO

CONFERENCE

While just six of the conference coaches filled out an online form sent to coaches, there seemed to be a general consensus that Boise is the favorite in the conference which has produced the last four state champions.

Five of the coaches who responded had Boise in their top spot, while the sixth put the Brave in the No. 2 position.

The Brave lost five seniors from last year’s state runner-up team, including three of whom were starters. But Avery Howell, the SIC’s top defensive player last year who averaged a double-double last season returns, and she will be surrounded by a young corps of players, as Boise does not have a single senior on its roster. Howell holds several NCAA Division I offers, but as a junior has not yet committed.

Following the Brave in the poll is Timberline, which beat Boise in the state title game last year. The Wolves lost SIC Player of the Year Sophia Glancey and first-team All-Conference selection Audrey Taylor, but return their other three starters who are seniors this year, including Lauren McCall, who was a second-team all-conference selection and hit the game-winning shot in last season’s title game. She is committed to the University of San Diego.

Owyhee is also ranked highly among conference coaches, even getting one first-place vote. The Storm add transfer Sydney Rodriguez, who was a first-team all-conference selection at Borah a season ago. The junior joins a young, but talented roster, which returns sophomore Josie Davis, who was a second-team selection and senior Emma Atchley and sophomore Mikale Roy, who were both honorable mentions.

Eagle junior Paige Cofer was a second-team all-conference selection last season. She is committed to Utah Tech. Mountain View junior Demi Thompson was an honorable mention and has been getting recruiting looks. Mavericks coach LaCale Pringle, who is replacing longtime coach Connie Skogrand, said sophomore Presley Binder has also started receiving recruiting looks.

4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

With Middleton of the way, somebody is guaranteed to win their first league title in at least five years.

The Vikings moved up to the 5A classification this year, leaving a spot open at the top having won the league outright the last four years. The last time the Vikings even shared the title was 2017-18, when it was shared with Bishop Kelly.

The Knights were the favorite to take over in a poll filled out by five of the conference coaches, with Columbia right on their tails. Bishop Kelly returns eight players from last year’s squad, which finished second in the SIC and made the state playoffs.

Returning players for the Knights include first-team all-conference selection Addie Hiler and second-team selection Logan McCarthy.

Right behind the Knights is Columbia, which returns SIC Player of the Year Mylie Mills, as well as two second-team all-conference selections in Ellie Robertson and Jada Myers.

Skyview, which returns to the 4A from the 5A level, was third in the poll, despite returning just one player with varsity experience in Alex Barrass. But with nine seniors, many of whom have had varsity success at other sports, Skyview has set its goal at making the state tournament for the first time in six years.

3A SNAKE RIVER VALLEY CONFERNCE

The SRV race appears to be a three-team race between Parma, Fruitland and Weiser, with all three teams receiving a first-place vote from the three conference coaches who responded to the survey.

Parma held the slight edge in the poll, with four starters returning from last year’s squad. The Panthers’ defense led the 3A last year with 36.4 points per game allowed and averaged 25 steals per game.

Taylor Kaiser, a second-team all-conference selection, is the only senior on Parma’s roster, but the Panthers’ young corps includes sophomore Rylie Calkins, who averaged 13 points per game and was a first-team all-conference selection.

Weiser was second in the poll, returning a pair of first-team all-conference players in Mattie Shirts and Tobie Noyer, both of whom are seniors.

Fruitland also has a returning first-team All-Conference player in senior Abbi Roubidoux and second-team selection Payton Fritts. The Grizzlies also add Jane Gibson, who was a second-team All-2A WIC selection at New Plymouth last season.

McCall-Donnelly also has a pair of second-team returners in Ashtyn Jones and Gabi Green, while Homedale has second-team selection Jacy Parker returning.

2A WESTERN IDAHO CONFERENCE

While only three of the eight conference coaches filled out the preseason form sent to them, all were in agreement Melba was the preseason favorite, edging out defending state champion Cole Valley Christian.

Melba returns four all-conference players from last year’s team, which beat Cole Valley in the District III championship game, but fell to the Chargers in the state semifinals.

Seniors Kendall Clark and Keylee Wilson were both first-team selections for the Mustangs a season ago, while senior Hallie Arnold and junior Brooklynn Dayley were selected to the second team.

Cole Valley, meanwhile, graduated seven seniors after winning the state title. The Chargers do get one returning starter in junior Hadley Fraas, who was a first-team all-conference selection last year, averaging 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Chargers also have a pair of freshmen in Trinity Holsinger and Tessa Orcutt, who are both expected to contribute this season.

