Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Walton Correctional Re-Entry Program
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is receiving leadership training from a high-end trainer. Tyndall is hosting a holiday party for veterans from Sims Nursing Home. We are talking with businesses and people who frequent the pier about the new development. PCB Christmas Parade Preview. Updated: 3 hours ago. Saturday will...
WJHG-TV
FCSO Leadership Training
A Springfield man has been arrested for charges that could elevate to a hate crime. Tyndall is hosting a holiday party for veterans from Sims Nursing Home. We are talking with businesses and people who frequent the pier about the new development. PCB Christmas Parade Preview. Updated: 3 hours ago.
Proposal from construction company creates controversy in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The affordable housing development is crucial to Jackson County commissioners’ plans for the Endeavor property, or the old Dozier School for Boys. They’ve been negotiating with Valiant Construction, the only company to submit a proposal for the project. “They are made up of a number of different entities and they’ve […]
WJHG-TV
Photos with Santa for a good cause
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mr. & Mrs. Claus were in town Saturday at the Panama City farmers market to take photos with families. However, this wasn’t just your normal holiday family photo. The event was raising money for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center. Throughout the day Saturday,...
WJHG-TV
Florida’s CFO tours food pantry in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is raising awareness about food insecurity. Thursday morning he toured and spoke to volunteers at The Hope Center Food Pantry in Panama City. “Inflation has been in an environment where it’s been the highest it’s been in 40 years,” Patronis said. “We’ve got a trend where people are spending more down into their savings than ever before in the history of their current lifetime.”
WJHG-TV
Panama City Police Officers head to Sanibel Island
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six Panama City Police Officers left early this morning to assist law enforcement agencies in Lee County with the reopening of the Sanibel Island bridge. The goal is to help assist with patrolling and any police needs Lee County officials may need. Officers want to...
WJHG-TV
Local vets kick up their heels for Christmas party
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tyndall Air Force Base hosted its Golden Age Holiday Party for the first time since Hurricane Michael. Dozens of senior citizens and residents from the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home traveled to the base Friday to dance for the holidays. The event was packed with raffle prizes, good conversation, great food and music.
WJHG-TV
Big changes coming to Panama City Beach City Pier
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We all know the phrase: “new year, new me.” Well, going into 2023, one of Panama City Beach’s most popular spots will be getting a whole new look. Out with the old and in with the new. Big changes will soon...
WJHG-TV
Bay Correctional Facility serves Christmas meals to students
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Correctional Facility served Christmas meals to more than 100 students and teachers at New Horizons Learning Center. Warden Jesse Williams said it is a way to give back to the community and mark the start of a prosperous partnership between the facility and the school, where several members of the facility will become mentors to the students.
WJHG-TV
Inmates speak on Re-Entry Program success
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teaching inmates how to take accountability for their actions, and help them learn how to integrate back into society, are the main goals of the Walton Correctional Institution’s Re-Entry program. Friday, with loved ones there to support them, 31 of the facility’s inmates graduated...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach bans smoking at city beaches and parks
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Smoking and vaping are now illegal at some of the most popular spots in Panama City Beach. No more butts on city beaches. Cigarette butts that is. “We look around and we do see a lot of these cigarette butts all over the place....
WJHG-TV
Bethlehem Village
A Springfield man has been arrested for charges that could elevate to a hate crime. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is receiving leadership training from a high-end trainer.
mypanhandle.com
Harrison Avenue Streetscape takes months longer than schedule
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB) — Panama City officials said it is going to take longer than expected to complete the first phase of the Harrison Avenue Streetscape project. Initially, the three-block stretch of the street that runs from Government Street to 4th Street, was estimated to be completed by the start of 2023.
WJHG-TV
Student accused of bringing weapon to Cedar Grove Elementary
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools sent out a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding a situation that occurred on a school campus. The statement, sent by Director of Communications, Sharon Michalik, read as follows:. “Earlier today, we were notified of the presence of a weapon on campus at...
WJHG-TV
NewsChannel 7 Today gingerbread house champion crowned
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A festive and competitive feat Thursday morning leads to bragging rights for the rest of the year. With over 1,000 comments and likes overwhelmingly aimed at one contestant, Meteorologist Ryan Michaels has come out victorious. He claims the title of building the greatest gingerbread house of the 2022 competition.
WJHG-TV
Rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle released
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A loggerhead sea turtle found entangled in marine debris is now rehabilitated and back home in the gulf. “Oceanna” was rehabilitated at Gulf World Marine Institute after being tangled in fishing hooks and metal bars. The sea turtle was found on World Ocean’s Day earlier this year but has now been medically cleared by the veterinary staff and released back into the Gulf of Mexico.
WJHG-TV
State report shows crime rate in Florida dropped
Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A report by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows crime in Florida has decreased by 8.3 percent. The report breaks down crime in by counties for 2021. The crimes include murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft. Crime in several Panhandle counties...
BCSO seizes 2.5 pounds of fentanyl in one of biggest busts ever
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s officials said they have completed one of the biggest fentanyl drug busts in county history. Investigators said they caught 30-year-old Kevin McCray with 2.5 pounds of fentanyl. Sheriff Tommy Ford said investigators began tracking McCray last week, when he allegedly flew to California to meet with his […]
WJHG-TV
Marianna woman arrested for submitting false voter information
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a woman in Marianna after she allegedly submitted false voter information. FDLE agents say Kattie McCalister, 60, was employed as a paid petition circulator, and stole personal identification information of five victims to submit fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office.
Panama City police looking for missing person
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Kelsea Taylor, 17, has been missing for nearly a year. She is from Spalding County, Georgia. “She is 5-feet-3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds,” PCPD wrote. “She has brown hair and brown eyes.” If you […]
Comments / 0