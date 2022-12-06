Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect facing felony charges after pointing laser at MSP helicopter patrolling Detroit [VIDEO]
Michigan State Police had a warning for residents in Southeast Michigan after their helicopter was struck with a green laser beam while flying over Detroit Friday evening.
Detroit police identify Jeep Grand Cherokee wanted in connection to quadruple shooting — search for suspects continues
Detroit police said the alleged gunmen who open fired on four victims in a non-fatal shooting outside the Westin hotel in Detroit on Friday were driving in a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the latest update to the case over the weekend.
Detroit News
Detroit Man charged in connection with drifting incident
Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police looking for suspects in a Jeep who stole from Royal Oak Township ATM
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are looking for suspects who used a white Jeep to pull an ATM from the wall and steal money from it. According to police, it is currently undetermined how much money was in the ATM. The ATM was located at Baymont Inn on West 8 Mile Road. The incident took place on Saturday at 9:45 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield police provide update on arrests related to string of armed robberies
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield say they have made arrests in a string of armed robberies that took place just days apart. The Southfield Police Department has provided a closer look at the police work that went into taking three men into custody following two different armed robberies.
The Oakland Press
State police arrest Oakland County man for having gun, loose bullets in car
An Oakland County man will spend the weekend locked up in the Macomb County Jail after he was arrested for driving around with a loaded gun and loose ammunition in his vehicle. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the vehicle Friday on the M-53 freeway in Washington Township in northern...
fox2detroit.com
Murder suspect out on bond with tether, arrested for speeding with gun inside car
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Right now in Wayne County there at least 31 people charged with murder who are free on bond with tethers, and one of them is Michael Nathan. Nathan, 25, was arrested again in Inkster, this time accused of speeding with a gun in his car Thursday night.
Suspect in 2-tone Escape sought by police for shooting on Fenkell in Detroit [PHOTO+VIDEO]
The Detroit Police Department is asking for tip from the public to identify and locate a vehicle, after a passenger inside of it shot and injured a man in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police hit with pair of $10 million lawsuits claiming excessive force
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The Detroit police are being sued for a couple of assaults, alleging excessive force. "What we are asking for, is $10 million on each individual, it's to set the tone," said attorney Todd Perkins. The City of Detroit is getting hit with a pair of multi-million...
Macomb Twp man fined $5K for shooting and killing protected hawks
A Macomb County man has been fined nearly $5,000 after firing several rounds at a nest of Cooper’s hawks and killing three of them. He shot the birds after workers refused to remove the tree containing the protected species’ nest.
ClickOnDetroit.com
28-year-old Detroit man bound over to circuit court for murder, arson in girlfriend’s death
The Roseville District Court has bound over a 28-year-old Detroit man in connection with his girlfriend’s murder and the fire that destroyed her home to Macomb County Circuit Court. It has been alleged that on Friday (Feb. 4), D’Angelo Hubbard entered his girlfriends’ condo and stabbed her approximately 75...
Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
Exonerated Pontiac man sues officials involved in his murder case
A man exonerated of starting a Pontiac house fire that killed four people is now suing, and said any money he receives won’t change what he missed during the decades he spent locked up. Anthony Kyles filed a federal lawsuit last week against people involved in his case and...
MSP trooper welcomed home months after shooting while working undercover drug case in Detroit
Michigan State Police Sgt. Devin Kachar, who was shot multiple times while working undercover in Detroit, has returned home after more than two months of recovery and rehab.
31-year-old Detroit man arrested after allegedly caught on viral video doing donuts, drifting in front of DPD officers
A 31-year-old driver is behind bars Friday morning and facing pending charges for allegedly pulling dangerous stunts at a Detroit intersection – all while police officers looked on.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Westland police searching for endangered missing 73-year-old man
WESTLAND, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Westland man. Sotelo Covarrubias left his home on the 1800 block of Alberta Street near South Venoy Road and Palmer Road in Westland on Friday, Dec. 9, sometime between 2:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. It is unknown what he...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing 44-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman. Carmelita Williams left a home on the 18300 block of Schoolcraft Street in Detroit sometime in April of this year and did not return. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. Williams’ mother is...
Police believe quadruple shooting outside Westin Hotel in Detroit was targeted drive-by
Detroit police are on the hunt for a suspect or suspects after four people were hit by gunfire in what they believe was a targeted drive-by shooting outside a historic hotel in downtown Detroit on Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect on trial for murder caught with loaded gun in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect who is currently on trial for murder was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop Thursday in Inkster. Michigan State Police said Michael Kevin Nathan was speeding near Glenwood and Inkster when he was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. Troopers discovered...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police seek shooter in ‘targeted attack’ outside Downtown Detroit hotel -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 shot in targeted attack in front of Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, Detroit police say. Police are looking for the person, or persons, responsible for...
