ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are looking for suspects who used a white Jeep to pull an ATM from the wall and steal money from it. According to police, it is currently undetermined how much money was in the ATM. The ATM was located at Baymont Inn on West 8 Mile Road. The incident took place on Saturday at 9:45 p.m.

ROYAL OAK, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO