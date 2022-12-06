Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Historic Klamath River restoration project lauded by tribal, state and federal leaders
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. - A plan to demolish four dams along the Klamath River, the largest river restoration project in American history, was celebrated Thursday by tribal, state, and federal leaders. The dam removals near the California-Oregon border are considered significant progress toward restoring the river’s ecosystem and fish habitat....
KTVU FOX 2
Heavy snow expected in Northern California, possible power outages for Bay Area
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - Authorities are warning Californians driving through and around the Lake Tahoe area this weekend to be careful with the impending winter weather. The Sierra Nevada Mountains are expecting large amounts of snowfall, with Lake Tahoe expecting upwards of five feet of snow. The CHP advises drivers...
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested after defrauding thousands from Bay Area's 'most vulnerable'
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Two men have been charged with several financial felonies and misdemeanors after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Californians on public assistance, authorities said. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30 have been accused of forming a "sophisticated financial criminal scheme" that targeted the state's "most vulnerable residents," Contra...
KTVU FOX 2
Major retail brands threaten to close stores over rampant retail theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the big box retailer could close some of its stores if thefts continue to plague those locations. Target projects it will lose $600 million by the end of its fiscal year. And Walgreens has started closing theft-ridden stores including in San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
Strong storm drenches Bay Area causing power outages & flooding, buries Tahoe
Heavy rain and strong winds were lashing the Bay Area on Saturday and bringing heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe area. Rain is expected to fall through the weekend with scattered showers after the intense downpour. There could be 2.5 inches or more of rain in the South Bay while the North Bay was likely to see rainfall of more than an inch.
Comments / 0