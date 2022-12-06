Read full article on original website
Steve Martin and Martin Short Joined “SNL” For Some Holiday Humor
This week’s Saturday Night Live was jointly hosted by two men who have each hosted the show multiple times over the course of its history: Steve Martin and Martin Short. Though, as Martin pointed out during their opening monologue(s), Martin’s had that honor quite a bit more than Short.
19 Knuckleheads Who Absolutely Refuse To Take Christmas Too Seriously
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
Emily Blunt Talking About Working With Tom Cruise On "Edge Of Tomorrow" Sounds Absolutely Hellish
"I was like, 'Tom I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot' and just started to cry."
Sorry, Brad Pitt! Shania Twain Names a New Hunk During 2022 People’s Choice Awards Medley [Watch]
Watching the audience react to Shania Twain's medley at the 2022 People's Choice Awards was as much fun as seeing the energetic performance on stage. Twain offered a preview of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour with three songs from her catalog, and a new song called "Waking Up Dreaming." "Any Man of Mine" came first, and the pop-cowgirl choreography was reflective of what she's done for decades. Even at age 57 she continues to push boundaries, however.
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Wish Happy 21st Birthday to Daughter Audrey: ‘My Little Girl’
The youngest member of the McGraw-Hill family is growing up. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's 21st birthday on Tuesday (Dec. 6) with separate posts sharing stories and memories about the youngest of their three girls. McGraw kept things sappy and sentimental in his post, sharing a...
Report: Zac Brown Engaged to Model and ‘Biker Chick’ Kelly Yazdi
Zac Brown Band singer Zac Brown is set to marry. He reportedly proposed to model, stuntwoman and event producer Kelly Yazdi earlier this year, with a wedding date TBD. People shared the news, reporting that the engagement was confirmed by multiple sources. The intimate proposal came in Hawaii, and for the most part Yazdi has remained away from public eye. However, a video of the ZBB bandmates singing "Happy Birthday" to Brown offers a glimpse of her joining in, snuggling into his neck and extending a slender hand weighted down by what looks like an engagement ring.
Celebrity Sets Curious New Record At Midwest Show
A rising music superstar has been making news with his recent tour antics. If you aren't familiar with the name Yung Gravy yet, you'll know him pretty soon. The rapper/musician turned Tik Tok star has been blowing up recently in pop culture. He has 7 million followers on Tik Tok and describes himself as "your mom's favorite."
