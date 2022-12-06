ATLANTA – On Thursday, December 8, the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) competed on the same playing ground that some of the greatest athletes in the world once competed on. The Wildcats were hoping to add the name of Schley County to the names of former Olympic champions and Atlanta Braves greats who once competed on that same ground when they battled the Bowdon Red Devils (BHS) for the GHSA Class A Division 2 state championship. However, the BHS running duo of senior quarterback Robert McNeal and senior running back T.J. Harvison was too much for SCHS to overcome. As a result, though the Wildcats executed their potent offense throughout the game and made plays on defense, they were unable to stop the Red Devils’ powerful running game and fell to BHS 39-31 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium, which was once Turner Field and before that, Centennial Olympic Stadium.

