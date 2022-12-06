Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
Wildcats’ bid for state title falls short against Bowdon
ATLANTA – On Thursday, December 8, the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) competed on the same playing ground that some of the greatest athletes in the world once competed on. The Wildcats were hoping to add the name of Schley County to the names of former Olympic champions and Atlanta Braves greats who once competed on that same ground when they battled the Bowdon Red Devils (BHS) for the GHSA Class A Division 2 state championship. However, the BHS running duo of senior quarterback Robert McNeal and senior running back T.J. Harvison was too much for SCHS to overcome. As a result, though the Wildcats executed their potent offense throughout the game and made plays on defense, they were unable to stop the Red Devils’ powerful running game and fell to BHS 39-31 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium, which was once Turner Field and before that, Centennial Olympic Stadium.
Americus Times-Recorder
Second half run helps Southland pull away from Marion County
BUENA VISTA, GA – Throughout most of the first half, it was a tight battle between Southland Academy (SAR) and Marion County (MC), but in the second half, particularly in the third quarter, the Raiders were efficient on offense with strong outside shooting and they created scoring chances on the inside. They also stepped up their play on the defensive end of the floor and were able to neutralize the Eagles’ offense. As a result, SAR left Buena Vista with a 67-50 victory over MC on Saturday, December 10.
Americus Times-Recorder
Rough night for Panthers at Lee County
LEESBURG, GA – The Sumter County High School boys basketball team (SCHS) made the 28-mile trip down U.S. Highway 19 to Leesburg expecting to come away with a victory over the Lee County Trojans (LC) in the first of a two-game series between these two regional rivals. However, the solid defense and hot shooting of the Trojans, coupled with turnovers and cold shooting from the field by the Panthers, led to SCHS suffering a 71-53 defeat at the hands of LC on Friday, December 9 at Lee County High School.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship
Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
Thomson, Langston Hughes make history with GHSA championship wins
The Thomson Bulldogs and Langston Hughes Panthers would win their respective GHSA classification state titles as each have historic nights in their victories.
Newnan Times-Herald
Lions get win over Northside Columbus
The Trinity Christian Lions walked away with an impressive 60-38 victory Tuesday night over the Class 5A Northside Columbus Patriots. For Head Coach Will De La Cruz and the Lions, a grueling early season schedule has galvanized the team into a group that will be ready to contend in the region.
Albany Herald
Lee County's Ousmane Kromah named Region Player of the Year
LEESBURG — Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah was named the Region Player of the Year for Region 1-AAAAAA earlier this week at a meeting of region coaches. Kromah just completed his sophomore season for the Trojans where he carried the ball 224 times for 1,796 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He is currently rated a four-star recruit by Rivals.com. He has already received numerous college scholarship offers from major schools around the country including Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Nebraska, Michigan State and Oregon to name a few.
footballscoop.com
LaGrange head coach and coordinators leave program
Earl Chambers and a number of his assistant coaches are leaving the program, LaGrange (D-III - GA) announced today. Chambers was in his fourth season as head coach, and just finished a 1-8 campaign this fall. Associate head coach / defensive coordinator Kendall Todd, offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Jarred...
Betriva Pickett earns Albany Tech GOAL honor
ALBANY — Betreva Pickett, who is working toward an associate of science in Nursing degree at Albany Technical College, was named the college’s Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner for 2022 during a ceremony at ATC’s Kirkland Conference Center. Nursing was a big hit at the...
19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Greyhound third-party bus rolled into Columbus to its normal pick up/drop off location. What was supposed to be a 15-minute stop at the Sunoco Gas Station on St. Mary’s Road quickly turned into a nightmare for seven Greyhound passengers.
WALB 10
‘Night to Shine’ coming to Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A worldwide movement known as Night to Shine is making its way to Albany in February. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is an amazing prom night experience, centered on the love of God, for people with special needs ages 14 and older.
WALB 10
Weekend rain and cooler temps
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Not feeling like the holidays however it was a pretty nice Friday. Following dense morning fog sunshine peaked with warm mid-upper 70s this afternoon. Overnight thick fog rolls in for a gloomy damp start to the weekend. Fog lifts midmorning however clouds hold with only a few breaks for some sun with highs low-mid 70s..
thecitymenus.com
King’s Fish and Chicken Opening on Vernon Street
The week before Thanksgiving “coming soon” signage went up at the former Checkers on Vernon Street just west of downtown LaGrange. Our followers on social media lit up our comments under a post we made asking what they would like to see take the place of the former Checkers. Not even a day later, signage appeared and a lease was reported as signed.
Clayton County Schools names Anthony Smith interim superintendent
The Clayton County Board of Education on Monday named Anthony Smith interim superintendent of the south metro Atlanta sc...
WALB 10
Albany prep. school students and school founder injured in a car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The founder and students of the Life Preparatory School for Boys had to be taken to a local hospital after being involved in a Wednesday night car crash, according to a post from the school. The students were taken to a local emergency room to get...
wrbl.com
Colorado-based artist leaves Columbus brighter with new mural
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University and the Dragonfly Trail Network unveiled a near mural made by Colorado-based artist, Thomas Evans. The new addition to the community is located near Piedmont Columbus Regional on 5th Ave. Both organizations were looking for a new element on the Dragonfly Trail...
WTVM
WHINSEC on Fort Benning holds dedication, renaming ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The WHINSEC School of Leadership will now be known as the Deleon-Gonzolez School of Leadership. WHINSEC, which stands for The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, chose to name the School of Leadership after two fallen heroes at ceremony on Thursday. This is in honor of...
UPDATE: Man found dead near Calvary Christian School identified
UPDATE 12/9/22 10:56 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the deceased man found Friday morning in north Columbus. Bryan says Isaiah Henry, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. from what appeared to be an accidental drowning. Henry was originally reported missing by his mother in November. Henry’s body will be […]
Comments / 0