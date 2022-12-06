ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dead at 79

Christine McVie, the co-lead singer and keyboardist of Fleetwood Mac, has died at 79. "On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death," reads a new post on McVie's Instagram. "She passed away peacefully at [the] hospital this morning, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
