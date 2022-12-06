Read full article on original website
Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
19 Knuckleheads Who Absolutely Refuse To Take Christmas Too Seriously
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dead at 79
Christine McVie, the co-lead singer and keyboardist of Fleetwood Mac, has died at 79. "On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death," reads a new post on McVie's Instagram. "She passed away peacefully at [the] hospital this morning, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
